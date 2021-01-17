Dakar tragedy: pilot Pierre Cherpin died after spending five days in a coma

The French pilot Pierre Cherpin was 52 years old (Photo: EFE)

The French motorcycle racer Pierre Cherpin, of 52 years, died in the last hours when he was transferred by medical plane from Jeddah to France. The news was confirmed by the Dakar Rally organization itself.

“During his transfer by medicalized plane, Pierre Cherpin died as a result of the injuries he suffered in his fall during the seventh stage. The Dakar caravan conveys its condolences to his family, relatives and friends ”, announced the Dakar. Cherpin was in an induced coma from the seventh stage after suffering a head trauma, of which he was operated.

The accident occurred around 13 on January 10 in the kilometer 178 of the day – the first part of the marathon stage – that linked between Ha’il and Sakaka. He was assisted by other pilots before being transferred to a hospital in Sakaka (Saudi Arabia) in the organization’s medical helicopter.

The initial medical report reported a severe head injury with loss of consciousness. He was operated on urgently by neurosurgeons and from that day he remained in an induced coma. His condition was stable and that is why he had decided to take him by medical plane from Sakaka to the Jeddah hospital in Saudi Arabia. From there, he was taken to a medical center in Lille in France.

Cherpin was a non-professional pilot who was starring in his fourth presentation at the Dakar after making its debut in 2009 when the competition debuted in South America. By then, it was in the category of the “Malle-moto”. In 2012 he scored again in that same division. Both times he failed to finish the test.

Last the 2015 He decided to try again but an engine failure forced him to abandon. This 2021 was his fourth presentation in the most demanding event in the world. It was located in the 77th placement of this category “Original by Motul” (without assistance) at the end of the 6th stage. The 52-year-old businessman, a lover of sailing, was a fan of this sport: “I am an amateur, I am not here to win but to discover landscapes that I might never get a chance to see if it wasn’t for this. Everything is exciting: racing a racing motorcycle, living your passion and learning to know yourself”.

From 1979 to the present, this competition recorded the death of 72 people as a result of this contest among those directly involved, even spectators or journalists. Last year two pilots died after five years without fatal accidents. Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves died at the scene after suffering a severe accident aboard his motorcycle. Days later it was learned that the Dutchman Edwin Straver had also lost his life after being hospitalized for a week.

* With information from EFE

