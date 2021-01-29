Dakota Johnson Joins Ensemble Cast of ‘Am I Okay?’

Dakota Johnson is amongst a slew of actors becoming a member of a brand new characteristic movie from co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, which marks the primary solo financing effort from Erik Feig’s firm Picturestart.

The challenge, titled “Am I Okay?,” will see Johnson co-star alongside Sonoya Mizuno, “Coming 2 America” star Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphael, Notaro and Sean Hayes.

The movie follows lifelong finest pals Lucy and Jane, who’re satisfied they know every little thing there may be to find out about one another. When Jane broadcasts she’s transferring from L.A. to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. As Jane tries to assist Lucy kind via outdated patterns and new emotions, their bond is thrown into chaos.

Lauren Pomerantz wrote the script, which is about to start out taking pictures on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce via their Gloria Sanchez Productions, together with Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Photos, and Notaro and Allynne’s One thing Fierce shingle.

Feig and Lucy Kitada can even function producers via Picturestart, in addition to Pomerantz. Govt producers embrace Picturestart’s Royce Reeves-Darby and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez.

“We’re honored to carry Lauren’s script to life with Tig and Stephanie on the helm. Paired with the top-notch producing staff and unimaginable forged, we are able to’t anticipate manufacturing to start on this heartwarming comedy that can resonate with audiences in all places,” Feig mentioned.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Latest Picturestart tasks embrace the HBO Max road-trip comedy “Unpregnant” and the Fb Watch sequence “Letters to…” The upcoming slate counts “Summer time Lovin’” at Paramount, a prequel to “Grease” and a reboot of “The Fugitive” for Warner Bros.