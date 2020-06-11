Dakota Johnson to Star in Mockumentary ‘Rodeo Queens’ at Amazon – Variety

In a aggressive state of affairs with a number of shops bidding, Dakota Johnson is hooked up to star in and government produce a mockumentary sequence at the moment in the works at Amazon.

Titled “Rodeo Queens,” the sequence follows an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown. A writers’ room for the sequence will open quickly, with a full sequence order anticipated.

Christy Corridor created the sequence and can function showrunner and government producer. Carrie Brownstein will government produce and direct. Ro Donnelly and Elisa Ellis will even government produce together with Johnson. Amazon Studios will produce together with Platform One Media in affiliation with Johnson and Donnelly’s TeaTime Footage. TeaTime Footage is at the moment beneath a first-look deal at Platform One Media.

The present would mark a return to TV for Johnson, who beforehand starred on the Fox comedy sequence “Ben and Kate.” Past that, Johnson is greatest identified for her movie roles, together with starring in the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise. Her different roles embrace current initiatives like “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Dangerous Instances at the El Royale,” and “Black Mass.”

She is repped by WME, Lighthouse Administration & Media, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Corridor most just lately co-created the Netflix sequence “I Am Not Okay with This.” Brownstein is thought for co-creating, starring in, and directing the critically-acclaimed comedy sequence “Portlandia.” Her different TV directing credit embrace “AP Bio,” “Mrs. Fletcher,” and “Shrill.”

Corridor is repped by LBI Leisure and Morris Yorn. Brownstein is repped by UTA and Brillstein Leisure Companions.