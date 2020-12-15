DakPay app launched, now digital payment made and easy, how to install, these are the features ..

DakPay App:Consumers of the post office and postal payment bank (IPBB) can now operate banking services through DakPay. Communications and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched this app on Tuesday. Postpay will provide digital finance and banking services provided through postal network by India Post and IPPB across the country.

Postpay will help in many services ie sending money, scanning QR codes for services and making digital payments at shops. Apart from this, it will also provide interoperable banking services to customers with any bank in the country. Inaugurating this app, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the postal will further enrich the legacy of Indian post, which is going to reach all the families of the country today.

He said, “It is an innovative service, which not only provides online access to banking services and postal products, but it is a unique concept in which one can get postal financial services at the doorstep of his house by placing an order. ”

Postal Secretary and IPPB Board Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi said that Dakpay offers an easy payment solution. Through this, customers can get all banking and payment products and services through the app or with the help of postman. Also Read – UPI Digital Payment: Those who make digital payments on new year will be shocked, UPI transaction will be expensive

This is how the DakPay app will work Also Read – Employees Provident Fund Organization has extended the deadline for submission of survival certificate for pensioners, know when to submit the certificate

You can download the DakPay app for free from Google Play Store. Also Read – Indian Railways: Railways gave gifts to employees, know how millions will get benefit

After downloading, a profile has to be created in the app with name, mobile number and PIN code.

After this, you can link your bank account to the app.

If you want, you can also link more than one bank.

After this you will be able to do UPI or any other kind of money transfer.

In this app too, you have to create a four-digit PIN like the UPI app.

With this app, you can pay everywhere from grocery stores to shopping malls.