Dalai Lama congratulates Nitish Kumar for victory in Bihar, says success will meet expectations

new Delhi: NDA has won in Bihar. The NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, crossed the majority mark. Nitish Kumar will become CM for the fourth time. There is celebration in JDU and BJP with the victory of Bihar. Celebrations are being held from Bihar to Delhi. The Dalai Lama has also congratulated Nitish Kumar for the victory.

Tibet religious leader Dalai Lama congratulated Nitish Kumar and his alliance for victory in Bihar assembly elections. I will pray that any challenges ahead may be fulfilled. The hopes of the people of Bihar should also be fulfilled.

The Dalai Lama writes to Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on the victory of his alliance in Bihar State Assembly Election. "I pray you will be successful in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling hopes and aspirations of the people of Bihar," he wrote. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/WWHoGXXsIg – ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Please tell that NDA has got 125 seats in Bihar. While the Grand Alliance got 110 seats. Late night, there was a fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, in which the NDA won. While earlier estimates were being made that the NDA would lag far behind and the grand alliance government was projected in exit polls, but the election results were reversed. The victory in Bihar is a wave of celebration in the BJP.