Daleks! animated series release date | Solid, trailer, YouTube

For almost all of Whovians, probably the most hotly anticipated occasion of 2020 nonetheless to come back is the upcoming festive particular Revolution of the Daleks, which can see Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Physician come up in opposition to the Time Lord’s most feared nemeses.

However earlier than then, there’s one other probability for followers to get their Who repair, with a brand new animated series specializing in the Daleks on its solution to screens – a part of the mega Time Lord Victorious venture.

Learn on for all the pieces you want to find out about Daleks!

When is Daleks! launched?

The brand new restricted series is made up of 5 episodes – every 10 minutes in size – with the primary episode arriving on the official Physician Who YouTube Channel on twelfth November.

It’s a part of the multi-platform Time Lord Victorious venture, which can see model new merchandise and experiences arriving each week till the start of 2021.

What’s Daleks! about?

It’s unlikely that many Physician Who die-hards will ever have discovered themselves within the place of cheering on the Daleks, however going by what we’ve been advised in regards to the restricted series that would all be about to alter.

Talking on the Physician Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at New York Comedian Con, producer James Goss defined what Daleks! was all about.

“The Daleks turn out to be conscious of what’s flawed with time and their first makes an attempt to resolve that downside, which works horribly flawed,” he defined.

“The animation is mainly in regards to the Daleks making a horrible error and ending up on the run, so that you would possibly truly for the primary time find yourself rooting for the Daleks.”

Goss additionally teased the return of the Mechanoids for the series, describing them as each the series’ most under-appreciated monsters and its least sensible monster on tv.

In the meantime, star Nicholas Briggs offered a little bit extra details about what to anticipate, teasing a extra three-dimensional portrait of the Daleks.

“The fascinating factor about this series is usually the Daleks is handled like a wall of monsters that come at you, however what James Goss has accomplished with this script is he’s written all the principle Dalek characters as characters,” he mentioned.

“There’s the Dalek Emperor who’s very excessive and mighty, there’s the Strategist who’s historic and a little bit bit conniving, there’s the Scientist who’s very, very pedantic, and the executioner who’s fully mad. So you may anticipate the Daleks to come back up in opposition to quite a lot of challenges and biting off greater than they will chew.”

In keeping with the official synopsis, “Daleks! sees the Dalek Empire come up in opposition to a horrible pressure. The Daleks, probably the most feared race within the universe, lastly meet their match once they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What historic and lethal pressure lurks inside the best library in existence?

“Quickly their dwelling planet Skaro is below assault and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their opponent and regain their planet, even with assist from an outdated enemy? Or will this be the tip of the Daleks?”

Who’s within the Daleks! voice solid?

The series boasts a variety of spectacular voice expertise, with long-time Dalek voice actor Nicholas Briggs main the voice solid – enjoying each single Dalek in motion.

He mentioned, “It’s been a marvellous problem… with the added pleasure of portraying some superbly written, main Dalek characters.”

Briggs is joined within the solid by former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and YouTube character Joe Sugg, whereas Holby Metropolis star Ayesha Antoine (who beforehand starred in Physician Who series 4 episode Midnight) and Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra have additionally joined up.

Mohindra isn’t any stranger to the Whoniverse, having been one of many stars of The Sarah Jane Adventures, whereas as just lately as this yr she appeared in series 12 episode Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror in unrecognisable type as Queen Skithra.

Of the brand new venture, she mentioned, “After I noticed that this series was about these iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a experience and I couldn’t wait to enroll!!

“I had a lot enjoyable being thrown into the splendidly bizarre world of distant recording and so thrilled that I used to be in a position to be a part of one thing that feels so particular!”

Antoine added, “I’ve by no means been extra fascinated to see the ultimate product of a present. To be part of the animated story of those iconic baddies is basically particular. The recording session was a complete new journey – one other surreal second so as to add to the rising listing from 2020”.

Daleks! trailer

Followers can get their first glimpse of what to anticipate by viewing the under trailer, which premiered at New York Comedian Con in October.

And if that wasn’t sufficient, followers may also get pleasure from a first-look clip under:.