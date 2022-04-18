D’Alessandro said goodbye to professional football at the age of 41 with a great goal: the tears in the warm-up and the moment he left the field

* D’Alessandro couldn’t hold back tears during the warm-up

An impressive career like Andres D’Alessandro should have a movie ending in front of the eyes of a stadium Riverside full. with the t-shirt International of Porto Alegre, the pigheaded41, said goodbye to professional football being a fundamental pillar in the comeback of his team, which surpassed 2-1 a Fortaleza for the thirteenth day of Brazilian: He scored the equalizing goal at the end of the first half that raised all the fans present in the Colorado.

The player’s tears sprung on River Plate they met for the first time during the warm-up, at which point he couldn’t hide his emotions and was on the verge of tears. The framework was set to be a sentimental night, beyond the difficult start for the locals, when Fortaleza opened the scoring with a penalty converted by Yago Pikachu.

The box led by Juan Pablo Duke he stomped onto the pitch determined to spoil D’Alessandro’s party. But once again fate was kind to the talented midfielder and he deflected the second penalty in favor of a visit to the right post by Daniel. A few moves later, the planets aligned in favor of the Pigheaded, that after a quick hitch, He defined powerfully at the near post and overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Max Walef to make it 1-1.

The effusive celebration was essential to raise the spirits of Internacional and dominate the match until the last play. The next gift for Andrés came through the feet of Alexandre Alemão, who secured the three points in the final moments. Being replaced at 71′, The Argentine burst into tears and was greeted by all his teammates, rivals and even the referee. Once outside the lines, the closure was signed: D’Alessandro left the field to enter history.

“Is incredible. There are many moments that I needed strength here and it appeared. And this last time is a mixture of sadness and happiness, a career of 22 years, the only thing I wanted was to play like those first days when I started as a professional footballer, “he admitted in front of the microphones. And he added about his complicated decision to hang up his boots at 41 years of age: “It is difficult and at the same time inexplicable. Football gives us much more than we give it, I’m going to miss it a lot”.

After spending a season at Nacional de Uruguay, D’Alessandro He decided to return to Inter in 2022 for a short contract of just four months to fulfill his dream of finishing his career in front of the Colorado fans.. And he chose this Easter Sunday as the ideal moment. At 41, he started against Fortaleza and had one of the best performances on the field. It was very difficult for him to contain the emotion from the warm-up to the entrance to the field. He ran, he fought, he argued with the referee, he received a yellow card, he scored and he even scored a goal. Dream ending to an impressive career.

After the final whistle, he was applauded by 36,500 fans along with his family and made the emotional speech. He thanked everything he experienced in football after 529 games with the red shirt and a huge trajectory to then walk through the Beira-Rio tunnel one last time.

