Dalila Ippolito made history in Italy: he scored his first goal with the Juventus shirt

Dalila took advantage of her chance and stamped Juventus 3-0

There are important moments in the career of any footballer. But the first goal in Europe it can mean a hinge in the trajectory of a player or female player. This Wednesday after insisting and trying Dalila Ippolito, 18-year-old midfielder currently in Juventus, scored his first goal with the Italian box in which it was its premiere on the networks.

It was in the 5-1 victory against Pomigliano in the Italy Cup women’s soccer. Argentina scored the third goal of the Old lady and, in addition, it added an assistance. Delilah, in the same week, came from winning the Super Cup with the team although he did not have minutes in said final. For this reason, he did not waste the opportunities he had as a starter and scored on the final scoreboard of the match.

The midfielder received her back to the goal at the edge of the area, turned to her left and He unleashed a violent cross shot that hung far from the rival goalkeeper. All her teammates immediately came over to congratulate Ippolito after his goal from mid-range.

Argentina lifted her first title with the Vecchia Signora shirt

It is worth remembering that Delilah came to Juventus mid-2020 from UAI Urquiza, after disputing the Liberators cup, where he reached the quarterfinals. In addition, he passed through River Plate and was part of the Argentine National Team that played the 2019 World Cup in France. albiceleste He was one goal away from making history and passing the stage in Group D that he shared with England, Japan and Scotland.

Ippolito will take advantage of your entire stay in Italy to train as an elite soccer player and classify Argentina in what will be the Austalia and New Zealand World Cup 2023. The good news is that Conmebol It has one more quota compared to past editions and there will be a total of three direct places to the most important women’s soccer tournament in South America. In addition, the region has the possibility of adding two more teams through a knockout tournament, unlike before, when a repechage was played against a country corresponding to the Concacaf.

Formed in the club Young Athletes from Lugano, the midfielder lived a moving tribute a few months ago, since the field where she took her first steps in the sport was baptized with her name. In this way, she became the first soccer player to have a club stadium in her name. “It gives me uncontrollable happiness,” Ippolito said at the time. Now, he will seek to leave his name marked on the networks of Europe.

