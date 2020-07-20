Dalit apologized for touching bike, yet was stripped and beaten with sticks and shoes, filed a report against 13 people

Vijayapura: In Vijayapura, Karnataka, a 32-year-old Dalit was naked and beaten by 13 people just because he had allegedly touched a bike belonging to an upper caste person. Vijapura District Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal told reporters, “On the complaint of the victim Dalit (Kashinath Talwar), we have registered a case against 13 accused. The incident which took place in Minajagi village near Talikoti on July 18 is being investigated. ” Also Read – Video: Corona patients dance in COVID-19 care center

Anupam Aggarwal quoted the complaint lodged by the victim as saying – This man named Kashinath Talwar has claimed that he accidentally touched the bike and apologized for it. Nevertheless, the accused beat him severely with sticks and shoes. When he lay on the road, he took off his pants. " A video clip of the fight has also gone viral on social media. Due to this, outrage has spread in the district against the upper caste accused. The city of Vijayapura is 524 km northwest of Bengaluru.

Anupam Aggarwal said, "A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) on the complaint of assault made against the accused under the SC / ST Act." Talwar's father Yankappa also alleged that when he tried to save his son while being brutally killed, the accused attacked him, his wife and his daughter as well.

In this case, two or three women of the village have also lodged a complaint with the police for allegedly molesting Talwar. Aggarwal said, “We have summoned him to inquire about his conduct with Talwar. The women alleged that she teased them, touched them improperly and when she was washing clothes outside her house, Talwar showed her private part. ” Talwar is a daily wage laborer in this village.