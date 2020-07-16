Dalit couple removed from encroachment drank insecticide, DM-SP removed

Taking seriously the incident of mercilessly beating a Dalit couple in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday night directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Guna to be removed with immediate effect. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh government’s big decision, graduate and postgraduate candidates will pass without giving exam

Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Commissioner Dr. Sudam P. Khade said, "Taking serious note of the incident of Guna, the Chief Minister has directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Guna to be removed with immediate effect." Has done that vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated.

"The Chief Minister has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Guna case and said that action will be taken against whoever is guilty in this incident," said Khade.

A Dalit couple, who were forcibly removed from the encroachment of government land earmarked for the construction of a government model college in Jaganpur area of ​​Guna city, drank pesticides on Tuesday in protest against this campaign.

A senior official said on Wednesday that the police were forced to lathi-charge after the encroaching couple and their family members opposed the drive to remove the encroachment. After drinking the pesticide, the couple was admitted by the police to the district hospital where their condition is currently improving.

The Congress has criticized this campaign and demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

Earlier, District Magistrate S Vishwanathan had said, “A land was reserved for the Government Model College in the city limits.” On this land, Prince Ahirwar (38) and his wife Savitri (35) were working on the farm. He was given work there by a transgressor, Gabbu Pardi. “

He said that when the authorities asked him to vacate the land, he protested and at the behest of Gabbu, the couple drank the insecticide and also refused to go to the hospital for treatment. They said that it could have killed the couple.

He said that the couple was not ready to leave the place and the situation was getting serious, then the police used force to remove them and other people from there. After this, the couple was rushed to the hospital for treatment where their condition is now stable.

An alleged video that has gone viral on social media shows that the police is allegedly beating a man with sticks and his wife and others are trying to save him. In this, the woman also lies down on her husband and the female policemen are seen removing her from the spot.

Opposing the police action, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said in a tweet, “Where is this Shivraj government taking the state? What kind of forest rule is this? A Dalit peasant couple in the Guna Cantt police station was brutally lathi-charged by a large number of policemen. “

He said, “Even if there is a government dispute related to the land of the victim, it can be resolved legally but in this way taking the law in hand, beating his wife, family and innocent children so ruthlessly. , Where is this justice?

He said, “Is it all because he is from a Dalit family, a poor farmer?” Will the Shivraj government show such courage to liberate the thousands of acres of government land occupied by the so-called public servants and influencers in these areas? Such an incident cannot be tolerated. Immediate strict action should be taken against its culprits, otherwise the Congress will not sit silent.