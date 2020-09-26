Dalit girl exceeds the limits of humanity and gang-rape, knowing the condition will cause tremor

Uttar Pradesh Crime: A 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped by some people in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, crossing the limit of demeanor. The dalit girl, who is suffering from cruelty, is struggling with life and death on the ventilator in the ICU of the hospital today. After the gang rape, the Havans had broken his backbone and then also cut his tongue, so that he could not tell anyone about the incident. Also Read – Threat to Yogi Adityanath – Get Mukhtar Ansari out of jail, otherwise he will kill you

She remained unconscious for over a week after the incident. It is alleged that along with a 19-year-old Dalit girl, four domineering youths from the village had crossed the barbarism and carried out the incident of gang rape. The attitude of the police in this case is also in the dock. The police had registered an FIR in this case on the charge of tampering. After the incident, three accused have been arrested in a hurry due to questions arising.

The incident is reported to be on September 14, after which the victim remained unconscious, when she regained consciousness on September 21, during her medical examination, the medical report confirmed the gangrape and then the case caught fire. When the victim came to her senses, she had also told that the accused had bitten her tongue, so that she could not tell the people about the incident.

The victim has been battling between life and death for the last 13 days at JN Medical College, Aligarh. When the condition worsens, he is kept on ventilator while shifting to ICU. His condition is said to be critical. Doctors at JN Medical say that both the hands and both legs of the victim have stopped working.

On September 14, in the village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four domineering youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Bajre’s field. In this case, the police adopted a careless attitude. While not registering a case under the sections of rape, a youth was arrested on charges of molestation. After this, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against him.

After 9 days of the incident, when the victim came to her senses, she told her family about the incident that happened with her. When the victim’s medical examination took place, Hathras police arrested three youths after the gang rape was confirmed.