Dalit salesmen asked for 5 months’ unpaid salary, then liquor contractor burnt alive

Jaipur: In a traumatic incident, a liquor contractor in Alwar district of Rajasthan handed over a Dalit youth working as a salesman for allegedly demanding his five months' unpaid salary. Police said the half-dead body of Kamal Kishore was later found in a deep freezer in a liquor shop. Kamal's brother Roop Singh lodged an FIR at Khairthal police station, in which he mentioned that Kamal Kishore was burnt alive after demanding outstanding salaries from liquor contractors Subhash and Rakesh Yadav. Both are absconding.

BJP state president Satish Punia tweeted on Monday, "It seems that we are living in Somalia in Africa, where there is no law and order. Does CM Ashok Gehlot have any right to continue in his post. " He also put a hashtag CrimeCapitalRajasthan. After burning the priest of a temple in Rajasthan alive in a land dispute, now this second incident of burning alive has come to light. According to police, the deceased Kamal Kishore (22), living in Jhadka village of Alwar, died on Saturday night from burning in Kampur village.

Police said a forensic team visited the scene. The police said, "The situation will be clear only after getting more evidence in the case." Roop Singh alleged that Kamal Kishore's salary was outstanding for the last five months. He returned home, but on Saturday evening, the contractor and his partner arrived at his house and took Kamal Kishore with him. According to Roop Singh, despite being inside Kamal Kishore at night, petrol was set on fire in a liquor shop. On Sunday morning, when the shutter of the shop was broken, Kamal Kishore was found dead inside the freezer.

Police took the body to Khairthal Satellite Hospital for autopsy. The families, demanding the arrest of the culprits and the judicial inquiry, did not allow the post-mortem till Sunday evening. After a day’s effort, persuasion, the body was finally handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.