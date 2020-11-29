Dalits and tribals should not get education according to BJP-Sangh’s thinking: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted the government over the claim of a scholarship of Rs 60 lakh for scheduled caste students after the financial support from the central government stopped. A media report claimed the scholarship was withheld. He alleged that “Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education as per BJP and RSS thinking about India”. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said on the farmer movement- The fight will continue till the agricultural laws are withdrawn

Gandhi tweeted on Sunday, "As per BJP / RSS thinking about India, tribals and Dalits should not have access to education."

The former Congress chief said, "Stopping the scholarship of SC-ST students is their way of proving even the wrong way to achieve the goal."

He also attached a related media report, which states that the state’s financial assistance to states, an important scheme of the Central Government, has helped more than 60 lakh students of scheduled castes in class 11th and 12th. After closure under a formula, more than 14 states are almost closed.