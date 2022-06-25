DALL-E 2 has a powerful competitor with Google’s Parti: we analyze its results and its limitations

Google is betting big by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various fields. In addition to LaMDA (which according to an employee is a sentient AI and Google has been quick to flatly deny it), it also has IMAGE, presented a few days ago, capable of creating photos through texts (a bit in the style of the super recognized DALL- E 2 and DALL-E Mini), based on Google AI. And today it has surprised with a new technology: Parti.

Parti presents itself as an alternative that bets on a promising new model for generating photorealistic images. While DALL-E, in its different versions, and Google Image create photographs from a text (even if it is surreal, as we have already seen), they bet on what they call an autoregressive model (in fact, the acronym is Pathways Autoregressive Text to Image).

Parti images and their limitations





Through a text, which can also be extensive and complex, Parti results in an image that actually looks very nice and distortion-free amorphous on animal faces (something DALL-E 2 has fixed). Of course, it has to be on the best of scales, as we will see in these examples published by the company itself.

Several results and tests are shown on the Google blog. In one of them they wrote the following entry text: “A map of the United States made of sushi. It is on a table next to a glass of red wine.” And there is the option to test at four different scales (350M, 750M, 3B and 20B). The 350M scale presents a confusing representation and in 20B the result is very good. Here you can see it:





In this other example, under the text “a squirrel gives an apple to a bird” we see again that if the maximum scale is not chosen, the result is distorted. The same happens with the other tests that are presented on the Google website. Therefore, there is still an improvement in the minor scales. The last scale stands out especially in indications that are abstract, require knowledge of the worldspecific perspectives and representation of symbols.

Anyway, the rest of us mortals who are not on that Google team we can’t test our own designs yet. Meanwhile, the Mountain View giant will continue to train and improve its artificial intelligence models to “enhance human creativity and productivity.”

For now you can see the samples created by the Mountain View engineers. “Many of the images shown here have been selected, or chosen, from a large set of examples generated during instruction scanning and modification interactions,” they explain.

Although Parti produces high-quality results for a wide range of indications, the model has many limitations. For example, does not understand the language if it becomes very convoluted: “A plate without bananas. There is a glass without orange juice next to it.” The result is the opposite: