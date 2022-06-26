DALL-E 2 (not Mini) is now capable of generating faces, and it’s awesome

DALL-E 2, the artificial intelligence based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model that allows original images to be generated through a description in natural language, has given a lot to talk about lately. Perhaps DALL-E Mini has taken center stage in recent weeks, since the other has a waiting list, but the qualities that the first mentioned harbors are still unrivaled. And now it comes with another new feature.

This artificial intelligence is now able to generate original human faces, something that was previously not allowed to prevent the use of deep fakes. Although it is a great advance, this new ability could also become a dangerous double-edged sword for disinformation.

DALL-E 2 now allows faces to be generated, but not public figures

DALL-E 2 has always possessed the ability to generate human faces through artificial intelligence, but due to the platform’s usage policies, limited the possibility of sharing photorealistic faces on social networks. This was a measure to prevent misinformation and the use of deep fakes. However, these policies now they’ve changedmainly for two reasons that those responsible for DALL-E 2 have explained.

Making DALL-E 2 human faces is permitted now—so I tried out some AI geometric makeup tutorial looks and adshkjfhakjdhf 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8dXRvesbFQ — Danielle Computer Images 💿 (@djbaskin_images) June 21, 2022

While its artificial intelligence now allows for photorealistic face sharing, two new security measures have also been implemented based on it. For one thing, the AI ​​will reject raises from any realistic faces. while also the ability to generate faces of celebrities and public figures has been banned. Previously, DALL-E did not allow you to generate faces of political figures, but now it will reject any famous face.

Instead, it seems that AI does support historical charactersas is the case of this user who has dared to modify an image of Thomas Edison.

Behind the scenes studio setup for Girl with a Pearl Earring. #give her pic.twitter.com/fokfgdeaXf — Ken Kocienda (@kocienda) June 19, 2022

As we can see in this other image, DALL-E 2 is also impressive when it comes to modifying photos. Here we see how a user has uploaded an image of the work ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ by Vermeer, and through the description of it has modified it to insert it in a photographic studio.

With the two security measures to prevent deep fakes and misinformation, the team hopes that DALL-E 2 will be used responsibly. In social networks, users are already sharing the incredible results of this artificial intelligence with self-generated photorealistic faces. As you can see in the images, the result is surprising.