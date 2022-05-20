DALL-E 2’s AI Is Spectacular: People Thought These Underwater Vacation Photos Were Real

Roatán is an island of Honduras recognized worldwide for being a treasure for diving lovers. The reef terrain is complex and very rich: it has canyons, caverns and passageways and there is a great wealth of marine life and coral species.





With this, a lover of diving and technology, Matt Bell has told in his blog that while he was in Roatan enjoying a vacation seeing marine life, accessed the DALL-E 2 tool. And looking at its capabilities, he thought “Could I use DALL-E 2 to create a fake vacation? Or, another less fake option: could I use DALL-E 2 to recreate events from my vacation that really happened, but from the that I couldn’t take good pictures?

DALL-E and its capabilities





A few weeks ago, we echoed the launch of DALL-E 2, the new Open AI artificial intelligence that seems capable of generating any image that we are capable of imagining. Well, and to describe, because this AI not only stands out for creating images, but is previously capable of ‘understanding’ texts to ‘know’ what we are asking of it (which it achieves using the same technology as the GPT-3 text-generating AI).

Matt Bell started a use the interface of this AI to generate some synthetic photos of the vacations and says that “indeed, a good portion of them were good enough like to pass them off as real”. What he did was post on his Facebook some real photos and others modified with artificial intelligence.

And he says that 83% of people (19 out of 23) who responded to the survey ultimately missed the fact that there was something different about the DALL-E images. “And that despite the fact that the DALL-E watermark was in the lower right corner (to comply with OpenAI access rules) and that images had a different and grainier aspect ratio“, has concluded Matt Bell. And that says that his followers are aware of deepfake technologies and know that DALL-E exists.

Conclusions of the experiment





Bell recalled once reading on a blog that GPT-3 generated text passes the Turing test for users who skim through the text and don’t pay attention, because when we use social networks have put the brain in “automatic mode”. We go through the photo galleries quickly, that’s true.

Bell believes that in addition to the watermark, if you look closely at some of the DALL-E images, you can see some obvious signs of counterfeiting. In the photo of the fake diver “no dive hoses anywhereand the fins are kind of fuzzy.”

Still, the DALL-E 2 is good enough to produce usable stock images. Although it has also been seen in these tests that it follows having trouble with facesas well as with complex scenes.