DALL-E Mini can now be tested worldwide: this is how the AI ​​works that generates images from the text we write to it

At Genbeta we have talked on several occasions about the great potential of DALL-E and its more complete version DALL-E 2, the AI ​​capable of generating original images just by describing what we want it to show us. However, its system has a waiting list, so until you can try it, you may want to take a look at the DALL-E Mini, the reduced version published in the Hugging Face community.

DALL-E Mini is an AI based on the model provided by OpenAI, although built from an open-source language model. Although sometimes it does not achieve the results of DALL-E 2, it must be understood that it is still in a training period.

An AI lower than DALL-E 2, but enough to mess with it

This AI was created by Boris Dayma and through its repository on GitHub, developers can see all the work, as well as train the model. In fact, the very logo of this AI was auto-generated by DALL-E Mini.

DALL-E Mini, like the artificial intelligences of the style, has been trained with millions of images on the Internet with their respective descriptions. With time and use, the AI ​​will learn to be more and more precise. What is surprising is that, as with DALL-E 2, in addition to what was learned from similar images, AI is capable of generating original images that do not exist just by entering a brief description in the text box.

Some of the examples have been provided to us by our colleague Antonio Ortiz through Twitter. Under these lines we leave you with the results of the AI:

As I don’t have access to dall-e 2, I’m playing with “DALL·E mini” that the people at @huggingface It is far behind, but at least the bug is killed this offers by asking “a robot who wishes to be loved in the middle of an empty city” pic.twitter.com/lgREcKmTG3 — Antonio Ortiz (@antonello) June 9, 2022

For our part, we have been able to test the DALL-E Mini with somewhat inconsistent, but curious, results. Under these lines we leave you with them:

“A person holding a bouquet of flowers in a crowded park.”





“A TV emitting static in a dark room.”





“A man standing in front of a tank.”





Results may take up to several minutes to appear. In addition, although he understands Spanish, it will be better to describe the image in Englishas the results will be more accurate.