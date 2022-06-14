DALL-E mini has put impressive AI within everyone’s reach: so you can create your own images

A few days ago, the DALL-E Mini appeared on the Internet, an AI based on the model provided by OpenAI, although created from an open-source language model. It doesn’t always get the results of DALL-E 2 (mainly because it disfigures the faces and it still has to improve on the expressions), and you have to understand that it still is in training period.

But even so, its great achievement is that it is available to everyone (and, in fact, there are great designs). Such has been its popularity that there have been times when it takes a long time to make the design, because the traffic has been congested, but there are other times when it is possible to make the idea you have in mind come truein a matter of seconds.

If the following message appears, it is that the traffic has saturated the web and you will have to wait for another time of day or hope that the creators can improve it so that it can withstand the enormous world traffic it receives. From our experience, you have a better chance of getting to use this AI in the morning.





From Genbeta we have tested it and we want to explain howhow to make an idea you have in mindas bizarre as it may be, a real image thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

Using DALL-E mini step by step

The first thing is to access this tool through this link. It is a tool created by Hugging Face. “DALL-E mini is an AI model that generates images from any indication you give it“, they explain on the website itself.

On this page you see that there is a bar where you can write. You can write the idea you want in English for greater precision, although we have verified that it also works in Spanish. If you don’t speak English and prefer to try it that way, you can always use one of the most widely used translators to help you translate a sentence from your language to English.

You can be DeepL or Google Translate, for example. You just have to think of an idea, something or someone you would like to see doing something. And describe it. For example: a huge cat eating tacos at the beach and press the square where it says “Run” next to the bar. In this case, here you can see how a giant cat, taco shells and sand and sea turned out:





We also try to give him an idea in Spanish and he more or less understands it. In this case we ask for images of Alejandro Sanz (who is on a tour of Spain) dancing flamenco in Miami. In the results he does not seem to be dancing, but playing the guitar, so he was not misguided at all and DALL-E mini understands Spanish .:





In fact, we put another easier test in this languageasking for “a stone house on Kilimanjaro” and, indeed, here we have a house of these characteristics in front of this impressive African mountain:





The strengths of this tool

The results, as you have seen, have nothing to do with those of DALL-E 2, which are hyper-realistic and precise. Here we are before an open source tool, with many development possibilities and that anyone can use, unlike DALLE-2 which gives hyper realistic results.

We did a comparison with a cute picture we had of “A cuddly baby sloth in a knitted hat trying to figure out what a laptop is for, [mostrado] up close, highly detailed, studio lighting, and the screen reflecting off his eyes” (in English, as was the original).

While with DALLE-2 it looks like this:





Typing the same sentence in English in the open source version, (A fluffy baby sloth with a knitted hat trying to figure out a laptop, close up, highly detailed, studio lighting, screen reflecting in its eyes), we get these results:





The images they have a lot to improve especially what is the face of animals and people. But even so, its enormous strength is its ability to understand a text, even if it is as long as the latter, and to shape it in a matter of seconds.

This can be seen very well in this image. We have asked Angela Merkel hiking Everest (this time in English too). Nobody could know that we are seeing images of the former German president if we look at her face, but she does use Merkel’s own clothes to give us the result final: