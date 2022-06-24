DALL-E Mini is an AI determined to show us images of Indian women with ‘sari’… and its creator does not know why

We have already told you before about DALL-E Mini, the simplified and less powerful version of the DALL-E 2 imager AI; Recently, the developer of the latter (OpenAI) has demanded that the creators of Mini rename it so as not to lead to confusion between the two, and thus Craiyon has emerged.

However, the news is that, whatever name we use it under, it has been discovered a rather curious phenomenon that occurs in DALL-E Mini when generating images. Y not even its creator, the artist Boris Dayma, has been able to explain the reason for it.





If now there are those who say that AI “has feelings”… is it that perhaps it also has fetishisms?

It all started, as Rest Of The World records, when the Brazilian screenwriter Fernando Marés, fascinated by the images generated by the DALL-E Mini, decided to make an experiment: leave the text field of your website blank before pressing the generate images button, thus allowing the AI ​​to offer seemingly random results.

Marés repeated the experiment dozens of times, until he noticed something strange: on almost all occasions, at least one of the nine ‘photos’ in each batch represented a woman from India with the typical dress, the ‘sari’.



We have also tried it. And sure enough, there are women in sari in 3 images (out of 3 attempts).

Our protagonist was so surprised by this behavior of DALL-E Mini that set out to collect (in the company of several friends) up to 5,000 AI-generated photos acting randomly. And indeed, most of the images showed Indian women in sari (in several cases, more than one).

Boris Dayma, its creator, admits that he is puzzled by this, although suspect it has something to do with the dataset used to train the AI ​​model. Let us remember that, in the past, some accusations of racial bias against artificial intelligences actually stemmed from human bias in the selection of images; Dayma admits that this AI is still in development, and the extent of its potential biases has yet to be fully documented.

“It’s quite interesting and I’m not sure why it happens. […] It is possible that this type of image was overrepresented in the dataset.”

Other voices point out that, although these types of images did not have a disproportionate presence in the dataset, they were labeled using Indian alphabets (instead of Latin letters), these labels could not have been processed correctly, linking in the eyes of the AI ​​these photos with the non-existence of labelswhich would explain why it generates similar images when asked for a random (ie, unlabeled) image.

That is, at least, the theory that Michael Cook, an AI expert at Queen Mary University of London, formulated for The Rest of the World once he began reviewing the data collected by Marés. The latter, in any case, is shown uneasy that neither the creator of the model nor an AI expert can be clear about what is going on. In his eyes, this “proves” what the media and critics of AI “have been saying for years”, that it is an “unpredictable” technology.