Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy decided not to include Dak Prescott for the rest of the preseason

Prescott could not be active until the first game of the new NFL season (Photo: Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports)

From the official site of the Dallas Cowboys it has been announced that, in the words of coach Mike McCarthy, the team’s starting quarterback wouldn’t be ready to play any preseason games. It had recently been speculated that Dak Prescott could see action in the warm-up game against the Houston Texans, however the decision would have changed after the midweek training session. “It’s fair to say that there is a good chance that he probably won’t play.”said the coach.

The situation becomes complicated due to the closeness of the start date of the NFL regular season. The Cowboys will see action during the first days of September, during the opening game of the first week against the Tampa Bay buccaneers commanded by Tom Brady.

Prescott’s physical condition, after his shoulder injury, would be far from worrying fans as the same quarterback has already declared that his recovery is over. However, number four is shaping up to reach the first game of the season with few sensations of play and no rhythm of competition within the grids.

Mike McCarthy seeks to take care of Prescott’s health this preseason (Photo: Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports)

For the last preseason game on August 29, Dallas will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and McCarthy made it clear that his work plan did not include the possibility of sending Dak to the field. The decision was made with the thought of looking at the final details for the final roster pick before the start of the league.

The last Dak Prescott MRI gave positive results for the entire Lone Star organization. The test showed that the Louisiana-born’s shoulder injury was not serious. Despite this, the team decided not to overburden their throwing jobs so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the quaterback and avoid a more significant nuisance.

The quarterback has participated in the preparation work with his teammates at the Cowboys facilities. However, its actions continue to be limited by periods. “We are just going to continue with the launch regiment and increase the volume. His work would continue to classify it as limited “McCarthy said.

So far, everything seems to indicate that Prescott can face Tom Brady in week one, but, the pressing question is in the little or no participation as part of the team’s line-up and plays scheme during the preseason. In addition, it is necessary to remember that he arrives after being absent for more than nine months after his broken ankle that took him away from the fields for much of last season.

Dak Prescott has worked with limited sessions with his peers at the Dallas camp (Photo: Instagram @ _4dak)

334 days will pass since the quarterback played an official game, until the game against the defending champions Tampa Bay on September 9. The last time Dak wore the white and blue uniform was facing the New York giants, where he was cheered as he cried on his stretcher on his way to the locker room after his terrible injury.

After overcoming and recovering from two ankle surgeries, Prescott has come out ready. The expectations of the fans to observe their leader again are too high. We only have to wait to find out if he can return to the great level he achieved in his first rookie season in the NFL in 2016.

Dakota will be looking to play a few plays and find the necessary links with his receivers in the remaining few days of practice. All without risking the search for reach 100% for the opening game of the new NFL season.

