Dallas Cowboys vs Washington: where and what time to see the NFL classic in Mexico

The season of the NFL follow his step. The end of the regular phase is getting closer and closer and the chips are beginning to settle into play in the postseason. This week, Calendar Date 16, Cowboys They made their place in the postseason and are about to win the title of their division, but to do so, they will have to beat the Washington Football Team. In addition, they still aspire to be the first place in the National Conference.

This duel is one of the oldest within the NFL, in addition to being considered the classic of the league. They have met in a total of 123 matches including Playoffs, and the balance favors the Texan team with 74 wins, 47 losses and two draws.

The title of the East Division in the National Conference could have an owner, because Cowboys They hold a mark of 10 games won and only four lost, with this, they have positioned themselves as the leaders in this sector. Behind is the Philadelphia team with seven wins and seven lost; Washington Football Team is third with six won and another lost: Finally, the Giants they remain at the bottom of the Division with four victories and 10 setbacks.

Where and what time to see Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team in Mexico?

When: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Hour: 19:20 (Central Mexico hours)

Lugar: AT&T Stadium

Transmission: ESPN, Star+

Although they already have their ticket guaranteed to the next phase and nobody can throw them out of said area mathematically, the team of the Eagles they are on the lookout for a slightest mistake from the Lone Star franchise to make it to the top of their Division, although that seems unlikely.

This is the first time the Cowboys They are in the Postseason since 2018 and the first time since the coach Mike McCarthy is at the head of the team. Since the same year, the Dallas team had not clinched the East Division title.

This would be the fourth division title that the Boys achieved in the last eight years, a mark that dates back to the 2014 title, where Tony romo he was the starting quarterback for the Arlington team.

This duel could be the most important for the Washington Football Team, as they still have the hope of reaching the next round. Despite the discouraging outlook ahead, the good news has come from their list of protocols for Covid-19, as their list was reduced two weeks ago, having 25 infected players was reduced to a figure of nine. Taylor Heinicke he will be able to return to the actions and be the starting quarterback of the team.

After this meeting, the Cowboys will have to measure against the Cardinals de Arizona, said confrontation could be crucial in the search of the Texan team to obtain the position one of the National Conference. After that, he will have to visit the Philadelphia franchise in the last game of the season.

On the other hand, the Washington Football Team, after tonight’s match, you will have to face the Eagles and the team of Giants. He would have to win the three matches ahead and the stumble of the teams that remain above them to be able to access the Playoffs.

