Dallas Mavericks presented Facundo Campazzo: the detail of the new number that he will use in the NBA

It’s official. Facundo Campazzo will continue in the NBA and it was already presented as Dallas Mavericks new player. Through the press account that the franchise has, the arrival of the base of the Argentine team to the team that has the Slovenian as its top star was confirmed Luka Doncic.

In this way, the Cordovan will have a new experience after his two seasons at the Denver Nuggets, who decided not to offer him the renewal. In the report, Dallas indicated that Campazzo will change his number: will leave your favorite, the 7, and will use the jacket with the 2 on the front and back. Why would it have been the choice? From the official account of the NBA in Latin America they gave an indication.

You have to remember that Jason Kidd He has been the coach of the Mavericks since last season and, in his second stage as a basketball player in the franchise, one of the best point guards in the history of the competition. used that same number.

Did Campazzo choose No. 2 because it was used by the man who will be his coach today?

In this way, Campazzo will be ready for the start of the new 2022-2023 campaign of the best basketball league in the world. The team where the Argentine will play will be one of the contenders in the Western Conference, which has the Golden State Warriors as the last NBA champions. This Wednesday, from 23 (Argentine time), los Mavs will visit the Phoenix Suns in their premiere In the season.

The player who shined in Real Madrida club where he shared a squad with Doncic, signed a one-year contract extension. It must be remembered that for players with two years of experience in the NBA, the minimum in 2022-2023 is around two million dollars.

After months of waiting, during which time several offers were discussed, including returning to the White House or a possible new destination such as Fenerbahce from Turkey, Facu will have revenge after the Nuggets did not want to renew his bond. A few weeks ago, one of the most influential executives in the Colorado franchise spoke about why they decided to do without a player with Campazzo’s profile.

“We wanted to try to be a slightly bigger team and we didn’t think it was absolutely necessary to have a true point guard like Facu, so we made the decision to move in a different direction,” he analyzed. Calvin Boothgeneral manager of Denver.

The announcement of the signing of Campazzo in the Mavs

The manager expressed his gratitude for the passage of Campazzo and left a sentence about the value that the Cordovan’s game had on the team. “Facu gave his heart and soul when he was here. He was loved in the locker room,” he added.

After a good start last season, Facundo was left as the third baseman of the squad by decision of Michael Malone. The Nuggets coach preferred to give the young man his place in the rotation Bones Hylandso the former Real Madrid lost minutes.

The statistics showed what Campazzo’s last months in the NBA were like. After the break for the All Star Game, when he was one step away from being traded to another team but finally no place was found to be transferred, Facu only saw action in 11 of 24 games with an average of 8 minutes on the court. And in the series against Golden State he managed to play 13 minutes in total -he did not enter games 1 and 4 of the tie-.

