Dalton Gomez is a businessman who hails from Los Angeles. He were given married to the preferred American singer and actress Ariana Grande-Butera on Might 15, 2021. Dalton works for the Aaron Kirman Crew as a luxurious house realtor and bought a tycoon challenge with A-listed patrons. This couple used to be noticed publicly been in combination for over a 12 months and privately longer. Ariana shared the marriage footage on her social maintain which went viral on-line on social media.