Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter recalls growing up with Forces sweetheart

Dame Vera Lynn has died on the age of 103. As tributes flood in from the likes of Sir Time Rice, Miriam Margolyes and Roger Redfarn, we glance again at a previous interview with the daughter of the Forces’ Sweetheart.

Interview first printed in 2017.

Virginia Lewis-Jones is remembering her north London childhood, when as a lady she would use her dolly’s tea set to serve her mom. “I keep in mind that tea set,” muses Virginia, now 71, about her look on the duvet of Radio Instances. “It’s a pearly inexperienced – I’ve nonetheless acquired it someplace. I used to be about six; I’d are available in from faculty and play afternoon tea with Mummy, relying on whether or not she was working.”

Working moms have been a real rarity then. This was 1952, and the ritual of dolly’s afternoon tea was captured on our cowl – for the “Mummy” in query is Dame Vera Lynn, whose 100th birthday is 20 March. Tales of disastrous showbusiness mother and father are ten a penny. On this, as in so some ways, Vera Lynn has at all times been totally different.

In 1941, and already the Forces’ Sweetheart for delivering the songs that buoyed a nation’s wartime spirits, she married musician Harry Lewis. Virginia, their solely baby, arrived 5 years later, and the wedding lasted till Harry’s dying in 1998. All the time shut, that loss introduced mom and daughter nearer nonetheless.

Having lived for a few years subsequent door to her mother and father in Sussex, Virginia and husband Tom now occupy the highest ground on the sprawling property, with Dame Vera and her fulltime carer downstairs; Virginia’s stepdaughter has three youngsters who name their step-greatgrandmother “Nanny DV”.

The heat of the pair’s relationship is clear to all who go to. “Once I was younger she wasn’t dwelling lots, however I simply accepted it,” recalls Virginia. “I used to be taken care of by a nanny, or if Mummy was away for longer my grandmothers would keep. As soon as she went to America for a few months [when Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart became the first record by a British performer to top the US charts in 1952]. She rang me every single day, however she was fairly put out as soon as as a result of I stated, ‘Hi there Mummy, I’m simply off to a celebration, bye’.”

She laughs. “I by no means felt like I needed to share Mummy. I knew she was a celeb, so I used to be used to her being within the papers and on the radio, however I by no means considered her as humungously well-known. Fame was totally different then, with out all of the hype and gush of at the moment. It was fairly thrilling often when she was on the identical invoice because the Beatles. However in any other case it was simply abnormal.”

It’s that very ordinariness which, incongruously, has at all times set Vera aside. This was no assemble – elevation from her viewers has at all times been anathema to her. “That’s it,” nods Virginia. “If Twitter had been round 40 years in the past, I can’t think about her doing it as a result of she’s at all times most well-liked actual contact. So it was straightforward to be abnormal at dwelling. She beloved stitching, gardening, portray, cooking; on Sundays she’d make a particular pudding. I can nonetheless bear in mind the fantastic style of her lemon meringue pie.

“At bedtime she would learn to me – Noddy, the Well-known 5, What Katie Did. Our home has at all times been choc-a-bloc with books.”

The standard teenage stage of pondering her mother and father deeply uncool by no means materialised. Virginia beloved it when Vera and Harry got here to observe her at gymkhanas, the place victory didn’t equate to fuss. “Mummy was tactile to a sure extent. She was very caring, however I used to be introduced up correctly. My mother and father have been pretty strict, with far more self-discipline than at the moment. As a toddler you knew what you have been allowed to do, and in the event you have been requested to do one thing, you jolly properly did it.”

Although her final public efficiency was 22 years in the past, Dame Vera nonetheless receives “a minimal” of 50 letters every week. “Extra in the mean time – it’s manic,” says Virginia. “Some are from schoolchildren doing initiatives. We had one from an 11-year-old within the US whose grandmother performed him a few of Mummy’s data and now she’s his favorite singer.”

Vera Lynn’s attraction by no means wanes, it appears, and her daughter feels nothing however gratitude for all she has been. “Your mother and father are the individuals who mould you,” says Virginia. “I used to be so fortunate to have my mother and father, and to have Mummy. She’s an important mom.”

