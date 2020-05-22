Damien Chazelle Talks Filmmaking, Plus We Break Down The Snyder Cut Announcement

However this week, ReelBlend Patron Saint Damien Chazelle visits the present for the very first time (!!) to debate his latest stint on Netflix’s The Eddy, in addition to his spectacular filmography that features Whiplash, La La Land and First Man. The present has been on the Chazelle bandwagon since our earliest days, raving about his skills and marveling at his Oscar win. It was a dream, and it lastly got here true.