Damien Chazelle Talks Filmmaking, Plus We Break Down The Snyder Cut Announcement

This would possibly legitimately be the largest episode of ReelBlend. And sure, I keep in mind that we did a near-three-hour interview with Quentin Tarantino.
However this week, ReelBlend Patron Saint Damien Chazelle visits the present for the very first time (!!) to debate his latest stint on Netflix’s The Eddy, in addition to his spectacular filmography that features Whiplash, La La Land and First Man. The present has been on the Chazelle bandwagon since our earliest days, raving about his skills and marveling at his Oscar win. It was a dream, and it lastly got here true.
However that’s not all.
When you’ve got paid consideration to the present in any respect prior to now few months, you knew that Sean was documenting the motion of the Launch the Snyder Cut marketing campaign. This passionate group has been lobbying for the discharge of Zack Snyder’s true reduce of Justice League, a film that was reshot but nonetheless branded with Snyder’s identify.
Effectively, this week, HBO Max agreed to air the reduce in 2021, and the fellows broke down that call on this week’s present.
Huge tales. And but, we nonetheless managed to evaluate The Lovebirds, and play a Mix sport for Steve Carell. Busy present! We hope you take pleasure in.
