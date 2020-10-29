Damilola The Boy Next Door review | Yinka Bokinni’s tribute to young boy

Many individuals wouldn’t suppose twice about revisiting their childhood residence – a spot which generally symbolises completely happy reminiscences of relations, enjoying with buddies and rising up. For 30-year-old Yinka Bokinni, nevertheless, it’s taken her 20 years to return to the now-closed North Peckham property on which her childhood good friend, Damilola Taylor, died aged 10 in 2000.

“It’s bizarre standing steps away from the street that holds my happiest and my worst reminiscences,” she says in her Channel 4 documentary, Damilola: The Boy Next Door, while stood on the road the place he was killed.

The movie, introduced by radio DJ and presenter Bokinni, marks the twentieth anniversary of Damilola Taylor’s homicide on the Peckham property, a tragic occasion coated extensively within the media on the time however one which Yinka, and plenty of different childhood buddies of the late Nigerian-born schoolboy, are solely simply confronting for the primary time.

“For a very long time I denied understanding Damilola Taylor,” Yinka reveals to a former neighbour, who she hasn’t seen for the reason that North Peckham property was demolished shortly after Damilola’s loss of life. “I don’t know if it’s price denying all these good occasions to simply faux that I didn’t undergo one thing dangerous.”

All through this uncooked and poignant documentary, we observe Yinka as she remembers Damilola because the carefree and fearless little boy who “was all the time grinning” by interviews with former neighbours, family and friends members, from rapper Michael ‘Tiny Man’ Bademosi, the final particular person to see the college boy earlier than his loss of life, to Damilola’s father Richard Taylor, who has devoted the final 20 years to tackling youth violence.

After years of hiding away on the point out of Damilola, Yinka makes positive to present a extra in-depth, well-rounded account of the fun-loving schoolboy, who many individuals solely keep in mind because the sufferer of a mindless crime.

While studying extra about Damilola by these fond reminiscences of him, we’re additionally given an intimate glimpse into Yinka’s childhood on the property, rising up in a close-knit group along with her Irish mum, Nigerian dad and 6 siblings.

In a single significantly emotional scene, Yinka watches a Panorama interview filmed shortly after Damilola’s loss of life, that includes herself as a 10-year-old, her brother and her late mum, whose voice she hadn’t heard for over 10 years. “While you’re 11 and also you’re instructed that your good friend has been murdered, you don’t know the way to course of it,” she says, as we watch her younger-self discuss in regards to the loss of life of her good friend.

We additionally watch as Yinka tries to reconcile her rose-tinted view of the secure, joyful childhood she remembers with occasions which occurred on the property. Visiting her older sister Shade, Yinka is reminded that whereas they lived in a kind-hearted group who appeared out for one another, there was a darkish aspect. “I keep in mind the touchdown stinking of urine and s**t, I keep in mind the cockroaches,” Shade says. Talking in regards to the violence within the space, she provides: “That setting wasn’t going to be secure for anybody. Particularly not somewhat boy.”

These realisations hit residence in a single heart-breaking second, during which Yinka is wanting by previous newspaper clippings which describe the North Peckham property as a “no-go”, “hellish” space filled with “squalor” and finds one report, written three weeks earlier than Damilola’s loss of life, urging the council to shut the property, studying: “What are they ready for? Somebody to die?”

Damilola: The Boy Next Door isn’t solely a becoming tribute to Damilola Taylor which remembers him because the particular person he was – as illustrated by those that knew him – and never simply the determine seen within the media, but additionally a compelling have a look at the way it affected, and continues to have an effect on, those that lived on the North Peckham property.

Damilola: The Boy Next Door airs on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.