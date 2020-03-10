Damn, Gina! Tisha Campbell Offers Update About Possible Martin Revival

Depart a Remark
Reboots, revivals, and remakes have been all the craze for the small display in recent times, with some scoring multi-season returns together with members of the unique solid. May Fox’s 90s hit sitcom Martin be one of many subsequent to return to TV? Tisha Campbell, who appeared on Martin as Gina for all 5 seasons of the Martin Lawrence-starring sequence and now stars on Fox’s Unmatched, weighed in on whether or not or not Martin may return:
Everyone’s working their behinds off. So we’re all looking for the time and the time is so arduous to schedule. Tichina [Arnold] has her present, and Martin and his films. Carl [Anthony Payne II] is working continually and doing stand-up. So the time is so arduous to sort of schedule to do one thing like that.
Again within the heyday of Martin, there have been 5 central characters: Martin Payne (Martin Lawrence), Gina Waters-Payne (Tisha Campbell), Tommy Strawn (Thomas Mikal Ford), Cole Brown (Carl Anthony Payne II), and Pam James (Tichina Arnold). Whereas a Martin revival may conceivably work with a few of these 5 lacking, actually not all of them! And definitely not with out Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell.
As Tisha Campbell famous to ET, Martin Lawrence’s movie profession goes sturdy, with Unhealthy Boys For Life being the primary film of 2020 to hit a selected milestone, and Campbell herself showing within the new Fox sitcom Unmatched, to not point out Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold conserving busy as effectively! Tragically, Thomas Mikal Ford will not be capable to reprise Tommy Strawn as a consequence of his loss of life again in 2016, on the age of 52.
Tisha Campbell (who additionally dropped by one other Fox sitcom in recent times) went on to state that Thomas Mikal Ford’s loss of life has had an impression on the Martin solid, although they’re “nonetheless speaking” and “love one another a lot.” She stated this about Ford’s loss of life:
Relaxation in peace Tommy. That is one of many the explanation why it is a bit of arduous, as a result of Tommy’s not with us.
Regardless of the busy schedules and the passing of Thomas Mikal Ford, Tisha Campbell sounds optimistic in regards to the possibilities of a Martin revival. Different 90s sitcoms have had some success with revivals. Though Roseanne‘s revival was technically short-lived, I’d argue that The Conners counts as proof that sitcom returns will be massively profitable on community TV, and Fuller Home ran for a number of seasons on Netflix earlier than its finish was introduced. Martin may arguably work for streaming or community launch, if the celebs (and schedules) can align!
If Outmatched is a success for Fox, Tisha Campbell herself could also be too busy to contemplate a second sitcom. For now, you could find her displaying off her comedy chops on new episodes of Outmatched on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox. In the event you’re nonetheless available in the market for some broadcast and streaming sequence, you should definitely swing by our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule in addition to our 2020 Netflix premiere information.
