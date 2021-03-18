Damon Wayans Jr. Joins Cast of TBS Pilot ‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’

Damon Wayans Jr. has signed on to star in “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear,” the TBS comedy pilot a few man bent on revenge after a bear eats his girlfriend.

Wayans Jr., whose credit embody the much-beloved “Comfortable Endings” in addition to his disappearance after which reappearance on the hit “New Lady,” shall be joined by Jessy Hodges (“Indebted”), Alex Karpovsky (“Women”) and Nate Torrence (“Hi there Women”).

Wayans Jr., who can even function an government producer, performs Hank, described as a “charming, humorous and grieving man who’s hell-bent on monitoring down the bear who attacked his girlfriend on a tenting journey.” “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” shall be instructed each from Hank’s level of view, in addition to the POV of the bear, “who’s simply attempting to maneuver on from the incident and navigate the different fool bears in her life.”

Hodges was solid as Stacy, the girlfriend who turns into the bear snack, in addition to Stacy’s twin sister Jamie, who harbors a “complicated secret.” Karpovsky will play Ronnie, described as “an oddball park ranger who has a rating to settle with Hank.” And Torrence is Hank’s greatest pal, Murray, who’s additionally Jamie’s boyfriend.

The pilot to “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” will shoot this Could in Portland. The author and actor who goes by the single title Romanski (“Blue Mountain State”) is the author and government producer. Underground’s Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher (“Snowfall”) are additionally government producers, as is Karpovsky and Jake Szymanski, along with Wayans Jr. Szymanski is directing the pilot.

Wayans Jr. can at the moment be seen in each the movies “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “Cherry.” His different credit embody “Let’s Be Cops,” the sitcom “Comfortable Collectively” and he lately was solid alongside Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis in the Netflix film “Gamers.” Hodges was additionally seen on “Barry,” whereas filmmaker Karpovksy’s on-screen roles have additionally included “Homecoming” and the upcoming “Angelyne” and Torrence was additionally in “Bizarre Loners.”

Wayans Jr. is repped by WME. Hodges is repped by The Gersh Company, MGMT Leisure and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, whereas Torrence is repped by The Gersh Company, Truhett Administration and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.