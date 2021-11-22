Damonte surprised when he resigned as Arsenal manager after the victory against Newell’s: there are already 14 DTs who lost their position

After the triumph against Newell’s, Israel Damonte presented his resignation as coach of Arsenal (Fotobaires)

Israel Damonte resigned as Arsenal coach and there are already 14 coaches who lost their position in the current Professional League. The 39-year-old coach was surprised to present his resignation after the triumph in local conditions against Newell’s by 3 to 1, corresponding to date 21. Damonte had been in charge of the team for just two months and had been questioned for several dates. The former coach of Huracán said goodbye after 15 games (three wins, seven losses and five draws) and leaves the team in last position with 19 points. In 11 of those games he did not score goals.

The triumphs were against Lanús, Sarmiento and Newell’s, there were pardas with Defensa, Atlético Tucumán, Colón, Godoy Cruz and Vélez and the defeats were harvested with Racing, Rosario Central, River, Huracán, Gimnasia, Aldosivi and Independiente. In place of Damonte, Darío Espínola, current Reserve coach, will take over, and will lead the team until the end of the championship. Israel, a former player of the Sarandí institution, seized the Viaduct as a whole on date 7 to replace Sergio “Huevo” Rondina.

From tomorrow, Darío Espínola will take charge of the campus, who had been directing the Reserve, and a priori the idea would be to leave it until the end of the championship to ‘Cafu’ to choose the next coach with time. The name of Marcelo Vázquez also transcended.

Israel Damonte joined a bloodbath of coaches who lost their places in this tournament. The others are: Juan Antonio Pizzi (Racing Club), Miguel Ángel Russo (Boca Juniors), Sergio Rondina (Arsenal), Leandro Martini and Mariano Messera (Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata), Gustavo Coleoni (Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero), Leonardo Madelón (Platense), Vasco Azconzábal (Unión), Fernando Gago (Aldosivi), Omar De Felippe (Atlético Tucumán), Fernando Gamboa (Newell’s), Javier Sanguinetti (Banfield), Paolo Montero (San Lorenzo) and Claudio Úbeda (Racing Club ).

Arsenal beat Newell’s 3 to 1 at the Julio Humberto Grondona stadium in Sarandí, with goals from Alejo Antilef, in the initial stage, and Bruno Sepúlveda and Brian Farioli, in the second half; while Ignacio Scocco had temporarily called for the visit in the final part.

The first half was even and with little play, within this context Newell’s was a little more verbose, but in a defensive error after a long pitch from Arsenal, the locals took the lead in the 31st minute, when Alejo Antileff went through the center of the area and subjected Ramiro Macagno with a cross shot. After the goal, Arsenal settled down better on the playing field and took control of the game.

The final part featured Newell’s, who was in search of a tie and reached his goal at 9 minutes, then a good collective maneuver and a low center from Juan Fernando Garro on the left, which “Nacho” Scocco sent to the net , with a precise and low touch, to the right post of Alejandro Medina. After the tie, the “Leper” continued better, but without depth, and in another defensive error, then a bad start by goalkeeper Ramiro Macagno, at 36 minutes, Bruno de Sepúlveda, headed in the center of the area, and after a center Brian Farioli from the left, scored the 2-1.

Arsenal expanded the figures in the fifth minute of injury, after a brilliant free kick executed by Brian Farioli, a figure of his team and the court, to win a valuable victory, which was perhaps exaggerated, but which allows him to add three points and consolidate his skinny average for the descent. With this result, Arsenal reached 19 points, still last, but only one unit from San Lorenzo and Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero; Newel’ls stayed at 23rd and 20th.

On the next date, the twenty-second, Arsenal will host Unión de Santa Fe on Thursday in Sarandí, at 5 p.m., while Newell’s will play in Parque de la Independencia against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, on Wednesday, November 24 at starting at 17.

With information from Télam.