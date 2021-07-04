Dan Bongino Slams Democrats For Claiming Republicans Defunded The Police

Dan Bongino slammed Democrats for claiming that Republicans had been in the back of the rush to defund the police Saturday on ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.’

DAN BONGINO: Did you catch the democrat’s newest rip-off? They faceplanted brutally in this defunding the police rubbish. So now they’re seeking to turn the script and say the Republicans are seeking to defund the police. There are ranges of madness, and if there’s a 1-10 scale, this can be a 10. They usually’re going all of it whilst doing completely not anything to prevent the national crime wave within the liberal towns that they’re inflicting. Crime up, what are they doing? seeking to blame it on Republicans. That is insane.

…

We all know what must be finished to scrub up this national crime wave. We realize it. I realize it. I used to be a police officer underneath Rudy Juliani when he was once a mayor of New York Town and there have been very particular issues that came about that wiped clean that town up from the mess it was once to the mecca it turned into.

…

Concentrate, let’s speak about first what doesn’t paintings. And what doesn’t paintings is what the Democrats are doing now, which is BS’ing. They do need to defund the police, and their speak about defunding the police has resulted in this: homicides exploding, crime throughout the roof, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Portland, New York Town up 22%. The ones are actual other folks. With actual lives. And actual penalties to your stupidity.

Other people, each unmarried lifestyles in the market issues. This isn’t a question of partisan politics. This can be a topic of actual other folks with actual lives being gunned down, attacked, burglarized in their very own towns in are living time. Those are other folks with households. This isn’t a statistic.

