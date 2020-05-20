Dan Cohen to Head ViacomCBS Global Distribution as Armando Nunez Shifts to Advisory Role – Variety

Dan Cohen has been elevated to ViacomCBS’ high distribution publish as longtime CBS Corp. worldwide gross sales chief Armando Nuñez shifts to an advisory function.

Cohen will serve as president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, beginning in June. Nuñez has been chairman of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and chief content material licensing officer for the reason that built-in Viacom and CBS Corp. administration crew was assembled final fall.

The plan for Nuñez to hand the reins to Cohen was labored out months in the past, across the time that the management crew for Viacom and CBS Corp. was settled. Nuñez will stay on board as a guide.

“Thanks to Armando’s distinctive management, the essential work to unify our international licensing and distribution operations is full, and the crew is transferring ahead with a complete technique for the longer term,” stated ViacomCBS president-CEO Bob Bakish. “In actual fact, we’re already making materials progress rising this key enterprise, pushed by our mixed energy in studio manufacturing and our unequalled library of hit franchises and titles throughout TV and movie. With a clean transition between excellent leaders, and with Dan on the helm, we proceed to be in the most effective place to thrive.”

Cohen’s function encompasses gross sales of content material from CBS, the CW, CBS All Entry, Showtime, Paramount Footage and its associated manufacturers. He may even oversee first-run syndication from CBS Tv Distribution, house leisure and licensing of the huge CBS and Paramount movie and TV libraries.

“Collectively, Armando and I’ve established a stable basis for this division,” Cohen stated. “We’ve constructed a world-class crew and have a treasure trove of high quality content material that may propel this division ahead. I couldn’t be extra excited to lead this group into the longer term.”

Cohen joined Paramount Footage in 2017 as president of worldwide TV licensing. Earlier than that he spent 20 years at Disney/ABC, rising to govt VP of pay tv and digital gross sales for Dwelling Leisure and tv distribution for Walt Disney Studios.

Nuñez has been with CBS Corp. since 1999. He’s a well-respected veteran who was acknowledged with Variety‘s Worldwide Achievement in TV kudo in 2019.

“When Bob requested me to lead this group post-merger, a part of the plan was that I’d transition from day-to-day management to an advisory function as soon as the 2 groups have been built-in and a future technique was set,” Nuñez stated. “Working aspect by aspect with Dan, that course of has gone sooner than anticipated and is now full. We’re well-positioned wherever this quickly evolving media panorama takes us, and I can’t consider anybody higher to lead us ahead than Dan.”

Right here is Nuñez’s full memo to ViacomCBS staffers:

Good morning, crew…I’m reaching out at this time with an replace about our division.

Early subsequent month, I’ll start a transition to an advisory function for ViacomCBS and go the baton to Dan Cohen to lead our Global Distribution Group.

This completes a plan that has been within the works since pre-merger, when Bob requested me to lead the newly mixed CBS and Paramount group. My cost was to combine our groups strategically and place our licensing/distribution operations for the longer term. Working aspect by aspect with Dan, we now have achieved this a lot sooner than any of us anticipated.

We are actually a completely built-in international content material powerhouse with 24 places of work and a library of almost 4,000 movies and 140,000 episodes of tv.

We now have the correct folks in place, and we now have provide you with the correct technique to exploit these wonderful belongings wherever this quickly evolving media panorama takes us.

We even have the correct individual to lead us ahead. Dan is an achieved, skilled licensing govt, an incredible colleague and an excellent good friend. Add to that, he’s acquired a biting humorousness that makes each assembly extra enjoyable. I’m assured Dan will lead this group to excellent heights (and humor).

Barry Chamberlain will proceed to lead worldwide distribution, and Steve LoCascio will proceed to do the identical on the home aspect. They’re each excellent executives who’re the most effective within the enterprise.

I’ll nonetheless be round to assist additional with the combination…supporting Dan, Barry and Steve…however I’ll step again from the day-to-day.

It has been the consideration of a lifetime to lead this group in its many incarnations over the last 21 years. What number of execs can say they labored on integrating CBS and Paramount in 2004…splitting them aside in 2005…and placing it again collectively once more in 2020!

I’ve had the chance to journey the world and set up consumer relationships that bridge many a long time. I like the idea of exporting Americana and take nice satisfaction in being a part of a crew that constructed profitable international tv franchises. I’ve additionally had the privilege to assist set up co-ventures within the U.Okay. and EMEA/Africa and the acquisition of Community 10/Australia. It has been actually thrilling to be a part of a distribution enterprise that has advanced with such sophistication in the way it licenses and home windows content material throughout so many platforms.

Most of all although, it’s the each day camaraderie and relationships with the crew that I’ll miss probably the most. Nice recollections of our time collectively closing offers in any respect hours throughout insane time zones…gross sales conferences…employees conferences…and intense preparations for our tentpole occasions such as Might screenings, MIPCOM and NATPE.

Even higher are the recollections of the lighter, quieter moments of companionship we shared on the street amidst all of the motion – sipping espresso at cafes, sharing a pint in a pub, or eating in one of many many distinctive eating places we found world wide.

Thanks to all my unbelievable teammates who helped and supported our efforts alongside the way in which. Thanks to each one in all our staff for the function you’ll play going ahead. Thanks to Bob for giving me the chance to tee up this division for its future. This international distribution group can be a significant pressure for ViacomCBS going ahead.

Take it away, Dan!

(Pictured: Dan Cohen, Armando Nunez)