Dan Guerrero on His Solo Show and Film ‘Gaytino! Made in America’ – Variety

Dan Guerrero was 13 years outdated when he realized he was homosexual.

“I’ve all the time been very self-aware, and I made a decision I used to be going to look in a mirror and see what I needed to provide the world — what do I’ve, what the hell am I going to do with my life and what items do I’ve and what are the dangerous issues about me,” the playwright and performer tells Variety from his residence in West Hollywood. “And I’m in the mirror, and I’m going, ‘OK, I’m fairly humorous. That’s good. And I’ve a extremely dangerous mood, and that’s not good.’ After which immediately I say, ‘Oh, my God. I’m queer!’ I admitted it to myself for the primary time, and I accepted it straight away.”

However this was additionally East Los Angeles in 1953. “There have been no out and proud homosexual males on the quilt of magazines,” says Guerrero, who turns 80 in October. “There have been no motion pictures, no tv exhibits about homosexual individuals. There was nothing. There was simply me and my mirror and my secret.”

If solely little Dan may see himself now. Guerrero spent 20 years as a expertise agent in New York Metropolis earlier than turning into a tv producer and director.

Right now, he’s purchasing round “Gaytino! Made in America,” a movie of his autobiographical solo stage present of the identical identify about his life as a homosexual Mexican American that he wrote and started performing when he was in his late 60s. The movie was accomplished a few 12 months in the past. Guerrero was making the competition rounds in search of distribution simply as all the things got here to a halt due to COVID-19.

Guerrero was in his 20s when he moved to New York from California with goals of turning into a dancer and a stage star. After one too many failed auditions and a bit half in an Off Broadway present, he embarked on what would beome a two-decade profession as an agent. He signed a preteen Sarah Jessica Parker to the youngsters’s division of his company. “She nonetheless likes to name me her first agent,” Guerrero says.

He’s additionally credited with telling 19-year-old aspiring actor Francine Drescher that she wanted to vary her identify as a result of it made her sound like an “outdated character actress.” “She didn’t wish to change it so I stated, ‘At the least shorten it to ‘Fran,’” Guerrero says. He landed Drescher her first function in “Saturday Night time Fever” as Connie, the girl who famously asks Tony Manero (John Travolta), “Are you nearly as good in mattress as you might be on that dance flooring?”

After returning to Southern California at age 40, he grew to become what he calls a “born-again Hispanic” whereas reconnecting along with his household. Not solely was he embracing his Latin roots — his late father, Lalo Guerrero, is called the “father of Chicano music” — however he grew to become an in-demand producer and director of dwell tv occasions and exhibits specializing in Hispanic content material.

However then the work dried up. “I hit 65 and TV modified,” he says. “I used to be a sure age and it was bleak.”

That’s when he started writing “Gaytino!” “I all the time thought I might return to performing at some point once I was outdated and crusty and may play all these enjoyable character roles. However I had no curiosity in sitting on a bench with 10 different outdated and crusty guys to do two strains in a sitcom,” Guerrero says. “I believed I had a novel story to inform and determined to return to my stage roots and write a solo present.”

It was a shot in the darkish that paid off. “I had no concept if anybody was going to present a shit, nevertheless it took off,” he remembers. “The Heart Theatre Group produced it, and rapidly I’m touring across the nation performing it. I’m being requested to do talking engagements.”

After a few decade on the highway, Guerrero launched a crowdsourcing marketing campaign to assist finance the movie. “Not solely was I in a position to shoot it, however we went into submit and completed it,” he says. “I used to be in a position to do a Spanish-subtitle model and a featurette. I did all the things all with the help of my LGBTQ and Latino communities.”

Regardless of not leaving the home a lot due to COVID-19, Guerrero, who lives along with his accomplice of greater than 41 years — “I don’t wish to soar into something,” he cracks when requested in the event that they’re married — is conserving busy. He just lately had a Zoom assembly with a serious studio that’s in an animated movie adaptation of his self-published kids’s e book “Pancho Claus,” a vacation story informed by the lyrics of his father’s 1956 music of the identical identify. And most just lately, he debuted “En Casa con La Plaza,” a biweekly digital discuss present he hosts in conjunction with downtown cultural heart La Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

For now, he spends most of his days in entrance of his pc making an attempt to safe distribution for “Gaytino!” “That homosexual Mexican American child in 1950s East L.A. along with his darkish secret may by no means have imagined being onstage and in a movie singing and dancing about being a homosexual Latino,” he says. “Ain’t life fascinating?”