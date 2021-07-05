Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Video games, could be operating at the founding of a brand new online game studio

Rockstar and anything else that occurs close to the corporate is at all times an match to be careful for. This time with extra reason why: Rockstar Video games co-founder and Grand Robbery Auto screenwriter, Dan Houser, could be operating to create a brand new online game studio.

As he has found out Rockstar Magazine, a brand new corporate has just lately been registered in the United Kingdom known as Absurd Ventures In Video games. Consistent with an inventory of businesses, Dan Houser seems because the director of the find out about.

Main points on Absurd Ventures in Video games are very scarce, however we do know something: was once shaped in the United Kingdom on June 23, 2021 and is classed as a “building of interactive recreational and leisure tool. Taking into account Dan Houser’s courting with the online game trade, lets suppose that this can be a studio, however it additionally is probably not solely like that. We can must look forward to the placement to conform to have extra clarifying data.

Dan Houser left Rockstar Video games in 2020, the corporate he helped present in 1998 together with his brother Sam. Rockstar’s dad or mum corporate Take-Two Interactive showed Dan Houser’s departure and issued a commentary thanking Houser for his years of provider. Sam Houser stays at Rockstar Video games as corporate president.

Houser is supreme recognized for his paintings at the many Rockstar video games corresponding to Grand Robbery Auto y Pink Useless Redemption. Rockstar Video games’ newest free up was once Pink Useless Redemption 2, some of the severely acclaimed video games of 2018 and one of the most GOTY nominees, although God of Warfare in the end ended up taking it away.

