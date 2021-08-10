Dan Kneece, Steadicam Knowledgeable And Widespread David Lynch Collaborator, Dies At 64

Dan Kneece, the veteran digital camera operator and Steadicam skilled who labored on movies together with David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot, has died. He was once 64.

Kneece had middle hassle and died Saturday in his Venice house, the place he was once discovered via his longtime pal and primary assistant cameraman Steven Mann all through a “wellness take a look at,” Mann instructed The Hollywood Reporter.

Kneece additionally operated a digital camera for Joel Schumacher on Death Younger (1991), Telephone Sales space (2002) and The Quantity 23 (2007) and for Wes Craven on The Other people Beneath the Stairs (1991) and Scream (1996),

“Wes stated the outlet of Scream with Drew Barrymore at the telephone popping popcorn was once the most efficient first day’s dailies he’d had on any movie, and it was once performed via the main TV retailers for 10 years on every occasion they mentioned horror films,” Kneece famous in a 2018 interview.

His credit — he has greater than 180 as a digital camera operator on IMDb — additionally integrated Celebrity Trek VI: The Undiscovered Nation (1991), Coneheads (1993), Purple Tide (1995), Bulworth (1998), One Hour Picture (2002), Previous Faculty (2003), Baadasssss! (2003), Hulk (2003), Bruce Almighty (2003) and The Artist (2011).

The South Carolina local first labored as an operator for Lynch on Blue Velvet (1986), adopted via Wild at Middle (1990), the 1990-91 ABC collection Dual Peaks, Dual Peaks: Fireplace Stroll With Me (1992), Misplaced Freeway (1997) and Mulholland Pressure (2001).

He co-founded the Steadicam Guild in 2002 and served a stint as president of the Society of Digital camera Operators starting in 2007.

Requested closing 12 months for recommendation on “paintings neatly” with a director, Kneece spoke back: “All the time take into account you don’t seem to be making your movie. You’re making the director’s movie. That’s the reason you might be there. You each should be making the similar film. In a different way you might be doomed for failure.”

Born on Sept. 13, 1956, Kneece graduated from the College of South Carolina and manned a digital camera for a TV station within the house. He got here to Los Angeles within the early Eighties, were given his certificates in cinema from USC and landed a role at Cinema Merchandise, studying to perform the Steadicam via its inventor, Garrett Brown.

That “positioned me within the first technology of Steadicam operators,” he famous.

Kneece additionally labored on a variety of TV collection, together with The Surprise Years, Melrose Position, Felicity, Nurse Betty, Entourage and Nip/Tuck, and he was once the cinematographer on such options as Southern Belles (1997), Black Eyed Canine (2014) and Dating Chaos (2014).

Extra lately, he and any other shut pal, cinematographer Robert Primes, labored at the 2019 quick movie Piel Canela in Cuba.

“He was once self-effacing, unflappable and comedic, and his heat would soften any person,” Primes stated of Kneece. “He was once an excellent instance of forged human values versus what such a lot of people attempt for. He was once an excellent operator and technician. However I consider his lasting have an effect on at the trade might be his quiet however radiant humanity.”

Survivors come with his brother, Robert.