Dan Lin’s Rideback Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures introduced a first-look manufacturing settlement with producer Dan Lin and his Rideback manufacturing banner.

In a press release asserting the partnership, Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer mentioned, “Dan and his crew at Rideback have an distinctive monitor document producing main franchises, animation and status movies.”

“Moreover, with Rideback Ranch, he has created a groundbreaking filmmaking group, and his dedication to cultivating expertise throughout the trade completely enhances our studio’s personal efforts and values,” the assertion continued, alluding to Rideback’s inventive campus positioned in L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dan and Rideback to Universal and sit up for a partnership within the years to return that builds upon his wonderful run of success.”

As a producer, Lin’s tasks — together with “The LEGO Film,” Stephen King’s “It,” the “Sherlock Holmes” franchises, and Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” — have grossed greater than $5 billion worldwide. As founder and CEO of Rideback, Lin oversees the corporate’s movie operations together with President of Movie, Jonathan Eirich.

“As a 22-year-old child, I began my leisure profession at Universal and was thrilled to stroll the hallowed halls of the Black Tower day-after-day. 25 years later, I’m returning to Universal and really feel that very same pleasure about partnering with Donna, Peter, and the whole Universal movie crew,” Lin mentioned in a press release. “As they boldly innovate new approaches to creating and distributing films, we’re excited to convey Rideback’s collaborative, filmmaker-focused method to this new partnership with Universal.”

Universal and Rideback have already got a number of tasks in improvement, together with the subsequent film based mostly on the worldwide LEGO model. First reported by Selection in Dec. 2019, the model’s movie rights had been acquired by the studio in April in a brand new, unique five-year deal.

The brand new first-look deal additionally boasts a number of new tasks, particulars of that are all being saved below wraps, together with a high-concept romance, an adaptation of bestselling novel, and a various reboot of a well-liked Universal movie franchise.

Previous to launching Rideback in 2008, Lin served as SVP of Manufacturing for Warner Bros. Pictures, the place he oversaw the event and manufacturing of such movies as Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed.”

Rideback additionally produced the Oscar-nominated Netflix movie “The Two Popes,” Fox’s “Deadly Weapon. The corporate is at present in manufacturing on CW’s “Walker” and in pre-production on Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Final Airbender” sequence. The inventive campus Rideback Ranch, launched in 2018, can be dwelling to David Ayer’s Cedar Park Leisure, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Leisure, the animation studio Animal Logic and Warner Animation Group.