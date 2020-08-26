Dan Parise, Emmy and Grammy-Nominated TV and Event Producer, Dies

Dan Parise, an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated tv tv and live-event producer and founding father of Diversified Manufacturing Companies, died Monday after struggling cardiac arrest, in line with a rep from Roc Nation, for whom Parise produced many occasions.

A 30-year veteran producer, Parise was nominated for a “Finest Music Movie” Grammy Award and an “Excellent Particular Class” Emmy Awards for his work as producer of the “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run” live performance movie, and additionally obtained an Emmy nom for his work on the “12-12-12: A Live performance for [Hurricane] Sandy Aid.” He produced or labored extensively on occasions together with the World Citizen Competition, the Made in America Competition, Tremendous Bowl Halftime performances, and the iHeart Radio Competition.

Throughout his years with Dwell Nation as Director of Manufacturing, Parise created the Particular Occasions division, which produced occasions together with the two-day Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame 25th Anniversary concert events, “A Live performance for Hurricane Katrina Aid” and 2001’s Live performance for New York Metropolis. The particular occasions division advanced into his personal firm, Diversified Manufacturing Companies.

Through the years, he additionally labored on occasions together with “Dwell Earth,” the iHeartRadio Music Competition, Tidal X, Garth Brooks at Yankee Stadium, the NBA All-Star Halftime Present, NFL/VH1 Live performance Collection and excursions with artists equivalent to Weapons N Roses, Luke Bryan, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas, amongst others.

“His mark on the leisure and broadcast world might be felt for generations to come back,” Roc Nation stated in a press release.