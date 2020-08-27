Dan Parise Remembered by Michael Rapino, Tom Poleman, More

The sudden dying of Emmy- and Grammy-nominated TV and occasion producer Dan Parise on Monday introduced forth many unhappy and shocked tributes from his associates within the music business.

A 30-year veteran producer, Parise was nominated for a “Greatest Music Movie” Grammy Award and an “Excellent Particular Class” Emmy Awards for his work as producer of the “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run” live performance movie, and in addition obtained an Emmy nom for his work on the “12-12-12: A Live performance for [Hurricane] Sandy Aid.” After working at Dwell Nation for a few years, he based Diversified Manufacturing Providers and produced or labored extensively on occasions together with the International Citizen Pageant, the Made in America Pageant, Tremendous Bowl Halftime performances, and the iHeart Radio Pageant, and over time produced or performed a key position within the two-day Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame 25th Anniversary concert events, “A Live performance for Hurricane Katrina Aid” and 2001’s Live performance for New York Metropolis.

As business veteran Kraig Fox tells Selection: “Danny was a real gentleman, laborious employee, loyal good friend and colleague who gave 100% in every thing he did. He will probably be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Veteran promoter Ron Delsener tells Selection, “Danny was a superb man — there was no person like him. There are only a few guys who can do these sorts of jobs. He may produce [live event], a tv present, he was good at every thing. He was a mover, a shaker. You’d see him on the Tremendous Bowl, and he had his palms in every thing, whether or not it was directing the movies backstage or serving to assemble the large towers, and also you all the time felt that Danny may do the job. He was a tremendous individual. There’s a large, large gap in my coronary heart.”

Learn further tributes under:

“I couldn’t be extra heartbroken proper now on the lack of Dan Parise,” wrote iHeartMedia Nationwide Programming President Tom Poleman, who labored with Parise on many occasions. “It’s inconceivable to place into phrases what this man has meant to me. Love you, Dan. Can’t cry laborious sufficient over this one.”

Dwell Nation CEO Michael Rapino wrote on Twitter, “Pondering of our good friend Dan Parise and sending like to his household, associates and people who had been fortunate sufficient to know him. Your mark on Dwell Nation & the music business won’t ever be forgotten.”

Pondering of our good friend Dan Parise and sending like to his household, associates and people who had been fortunate sufficient to know him. Your mark on Dwell Nation & the music business won’t ever be forgotten. — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) August 25, 2020

Veteran TV producer and longtime Grammy Awards govt producer Ken Ehrlich wrote on Fb: “Manner too quickly. I actually loved working with Dan. He was decisive, he was good, and he had frequent sense. So sorry to listen to this and my condolences to his work and residential household. And particularly to [Parise’s wife] Cheryl. We are going to miss him an amazing deal.”

MSG tweeted a photograph of Parise on the venues scoreboards and wrote: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of legendary dwell occasion producer, Dan Parise. His impression and legacy within the leisure business will proceed to dwell on for generations to return.”

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of legendary dwell occasion producer, Dan Parise. His impression and legacy within the leisure business will proceed to dwell on for generations to return. pic.twitter.com/qRnFtbwoZs — MSG (@TheGarden) August 26, 2020

International Citizen cofounder Simon Moss wrote: “Vale Dan. We couldn’t have created @GlblCtzn Pageant with out you and the DPS staff.”

Longtime Z100 host Elvis Duran wrote merely, “So many unhappy right this moment” as an introduction to his Instagram publish, which reads: “We misplaced a legend. Dan Parise produced and directed a few of the most necessary stage occasions of our time: the Live performance for NYC after 9/11…a Mass for the Pope at MSG…the 12-12-12 Live performance for Sandy Aid…and, closest to residence, he lead us via each Jingle Ball since its creation. Dan all the time seemed out for all of us, ensuring our occasions had been greater than life and completely executed each single time. I’ll always remember all of the occasions he took off his headset and gave me an encouraging backstage hug earlier than they pushed me out into the stage lights, then he proceeded to direct the huge crew to make me look and sound higher than I deserved. Thanks, Dan, for all the time watching over us, as I do know you all the time will.”

Dave Matthews Band bassist Stefan Lessard wrote, “We labored with Dan rather a lot after we began to play the larger NY venues. Somebody mentioned he wants his personal golf cart exhibit on the RRHOF and I couldn’t agree extra. I can see him leaning out of 1 to inform me some loopy story. Dan Parise was a legend. RIP man.

We labored with Dan rather a lot after we began to play the larger NY venues

Somebody mentioned he wants his personal golf cart exhibit on the RRHOF and I could not agree extra. I can see him leaning out of 1 to inform me some loopy story.

Dan Parise was a legend. RIP man.https://t.co/UcV90Pn97A — Stefan Lessard (@SLessard) August 26, 2020

Former MSG and Radio Metropolis exec Katie Vance Forte wrote, “That is unfathomable. Dan produced each Jingle Ball I used to be fortunate to be a part of and SO MUCH extra. ICON.”