Dan Stevens on Eurovision, Lion of Love and Working With Will Ferrell – Variety

In “Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga,” Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as an Icelandic musical duo who aspire to characterize their nation within the film’s titular occasion, a vastly standard worldwide singing competitors that’s thought-about appointment viewing in principally each nation exterior of the US.

However Dan Stevens, who portrays their fellow Eurovision competitor, the flamboyant and ultra-wealthy Russian vocalist Alexander Lemtov, is undoubtedly the movie’s breakout star.

Stevens, greatest recognized for his position in “Downton Abbey,” first proved his vocal prowess onscreen in 2017’s “Magnificence and the Beast” remake. However his energy ballads from the Disney musical are youngster’s play in comparison with “Lion of Love,” his “Eurovision” character’s signature pop-operatic anthem.

The moment traditional is one of a number of songs written for the film, together with “Ja Ja Ding Dong,” a favourite round native pubs in Iceland, that had been designed to grow to be immediate earworms — emblematic of the kitschy beats that compete on the precise occasion.

“The joke is that as horrible as a tune like ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong’ might sound, there are songs like that, fairly often from Eurovision, which might be simply half of folks’s childhoods,” Stevens says. “It doesn’t matter how horrible they’re, they’re half of the tradition.”

Right here, Stevens spoke with Variety in regards to the enduring reputation of Eurovision and why most People nonetheless haven’t heard of one of the most important occasions on TV.

How do you clarify the occasion Eurovision Track Contest to individuals who aren’t accustomed to it?

It’s sort of pleasant to have that duty to make the North American continent conscious of the most important TV occasion on the planet that occurs off their shores. It’s rather more than only a tune contest, actually. It’s such a unprecedented sample of each musical abilities and glitz and glamour. It’s an actual championing haven for LGBTQ. There’s usually a rustic that may include a protest aspect or some sort of assertion with an underlying political context. After which there’s all the time a ridiculous aspect as properly — some nation will submit one thing that’s actually off the charts. There’s nothing prefer it. There’s little or no to check it to. As an occasion, perhaps the Tremendous Bowl in phrases of one thing that folks sit down and watch whether or not they’re into it or not. It’s only a type of cultural taking place. It’s a difficult factor to place into phrases.

How does the movie discover its stability between satire and paying homage to the occasion?

It’s very tough to parody one thing that’s already fairly so weird. The film is made with an enormous quantity of affection for the competition as a result of it’s one thing that, when you grew up in Europe, it’s simply been half of your childhood. It’s simply half of the cultural calendar. I actually grew up watching it.

So I feel it’s extra about discovering characters inside that microcosm, as Will does in determine skating [in “Blades of Glory”] or Nascar [in “Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby”]. He’s not out to take down determine skating or Nascar. He’s discovering character parody greater than taking down the entire establishment.

How did you first hear in regards to the film?

I didn’t must audition, fortunately. [Director] David Dobkin was conscious of my work, and I used to be an enormous Will Ferrell fan rising up. He’s been a large half of my comedic upbringing, so I used to be completely delighted. The problem of bringing this extraordinary Russian character to life was simply too good to go up. As soon as they performed me the tune [“Lion of Love”], I used to be all in.

Your character has a really distinct pop-operatic baritone voice. How did you discover his sound?

It’s a extra European factor. Positively working by means of Eurovision, there’s a thick theme of Europop. And a giant characteristic of that’s the opera-pop crossover. Lots of nations really feel which may have the broadest attraction as a result of it should attraction to quite a bit of opera lovers and pop lovers. Fairly often, it should produce a personality like Lemtov. His spoken voice may be very a lot primarily based on some European characters I’ve met through the years. His singing voice, I might like to take declare for it however ultimately, we went with this Swedish baritone whose voices just like mine. One other aspect of Eurovision is that she or he who can hit the best word the longest will impress probably the most, so he’s undoubtedly going for that.

Did you give you a backstory for Lemtov? How did he learn to braid hair so properly?

It was only one of his one of his many passions. We sort of preferred that he would simply preserve throwing out this stuff like, “Oh yeah, I like historic historical past. I like Icelandic folklore. I like hair braiding.” He has all these ridiculous hobbies that one way or the other he discovered the time to domesticate. However hair braiding simply appeared like a terrific pastime to have, and one thing that he could possibly be doing whereas sleeping in mattress that wasn’t essentially sexual.

He’s additionally actually mastered the backhanded praise.

Sure, that’s the good ability of the bitchy European class. He’s obtained a sure angle to the world, which I feel comes from ridiculous wealth. His angle to [Will and Rachel’s] probabilities of success is fairly humorous. He’s undoubtedly trying from from the highest of the tree down.

Your character has an introspective second on the finish when Rachel’s character asks if he’s homosexual. He responds that he can’t be homosexual as a result of he’s Russian. Is it necessary for a sillier film to have that sort of deeper message?

It’s all the time significant whenever you’re capable of get a message like that in to what’s basically a enjoyable, candy, foolish comedy. It provides Lemtov some grounding, nevertheless it’s additionally primarily based on a horrible fact. There’s some actually terrible issues which might be taking place in Russia. HBO has a implausible documentary “Welcome to Chechnya,” which is all about this horrific human rights abuse that’s happing in Russia. A line like Lemtov’s is only a nod to it. Persons are conscious and, consciousness is barely getting higher, which is an effective factor.

What’s it like being on set with Will Ferrell?

It’s a stunning place to be. He retains issues very ego-free, very playful, very foolish. It’s fantastic watching him do his factor. His improv model is unbelievable to look at and to be taught from, however he’s additionally very beneficiant. He’s out for everyone to be as humorous as they are often. He leaves a lot of room for folks like myself and Rachel and Melissa [Mahut] to essentially play and deliver our factor as properly.

Are you able to rank the next songs from greatest to worst? “Lion of Love,” “Be Our Visitor,” “Double Hassle,” “Evermore” and “Ja Ja Ding Dong.”

“Ja Ja Ding Dong” must be up there. “Lion of Love” I’m deeply fond of, clearly. Oh my god. “Lion of Love” and “Evermore” are in all probability tied for second. These are each nice hovering baritone ballads written for a voice like mine. “Be Our Visitor” is nice, however I didn’t sing on that one or “Double Hassle,” however they’re deeply catchy. That’s a tough one. I’ll put these joint third. “Ja Ja Ding Dong” is certainly No. 1.