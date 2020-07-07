Dana Canedy Named Publisher of Simon & Schuster – Variety

Former New York Instances journalist Dana Canedy has been named senior VP and writer of the storied guide imprint Simon & Schuster.

Canedy will begin at Simon & Shuster on July 27. She had been in talks with then-senior VP Jonathan Karp to affix the publishing firm two years in the past, however on the time didn’t really feel that it was the suitable match. In Might, Karp was promoted to president and CEO, and afterwards approached Canedy once more a few job.

“The Simon & Schuster imprint has lengthy been outlined by books that designate and seize the spirit of the instances, by works of journalism, historical past, memoir, way of life, fiction, or the rest that our editors wish to champion, reflecting and shaping the cultural dialog of the second,” stated Karp. “I’m assured that as our new writer, Dana can deepen our strengths whereas increasing our discipline of imaginative and prescient, combining broad editorial experience with hands-on administration talent and the confirmed capability to impact strategic change.”

Beforehand Canedy labored as administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes. Throughout her tenure, she acknowledged Kendrick Lamar’s album “To Pimp A Butterfly” and awarded pioneering Black journalist Ida B. Wells with a posthumous award. She additionally issued a particular quotation and $100,000 to The Capital Gazette newspaper the place 5 jouranalists have been shot and killed in 2018.

Throughout her 20 years on the New York Instances, Canedy reported on enterprise, politics, terrorism, race and regulation enforcement. She labored on the senior administration group, main expertise acquisition, administration coaching and workers growth. She was additionally the particular advisor to the paper’s CEO and Govt Editor. Her collection “How Race Is Lived in America” received a Pulitzer Prize for nationwide reporting in 2001.

“I look ahead to main the storied Simon & Schuster flagship imprint, a publishing powerhouse that has lengthy produced some of a very powerful and impactful books in our tradition,” stated Canedy. “Now we have an unbelievable legacy on which to construct, and it’s an honor for me to affix this gifted group of editors and publishing professionals because it continues to inform the tales that demand to be instructed, by the voices of so many of the perfect authors of our time.”

in 2008, Canedy penned “A Journal for Jordan,” a memoir about her associate, First Sgt. Charles M. King, detailing journal entries for his or her son. King died combating in Iraq in 2006. Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington are set to star in a film adaptation of “A Journal for Jordan,” which is ready to start manufacturing within the fall.

Simon & Schuster is owned by ViacomCBS though the publishing unit was put up on the market in March.