Dana Walden Reorganizes Disney TV Group; Karey Burke Moves to 20th as Craig Erwich Adds ABC Entertainment

Disney Tv leisure chief Dana Walden is reshuffling her government crew as she consolidates the corporate’s programming operations. The strikes will see Disney streamline its three distinct studios into two and combine programming groups at ABC and Hulu.

Karey Burke will transfer from her position as head of ABC Entertainment into a brand new place as president of studio 20th Tv. Craig Erwich, longtime head of originals at Hulu, will add oversight of ABC Entertainment to his purview. Burke and Erwich will proceed to report to Walden.

Craig Hunegs will transition from president of Walt Disney Tv Studios to president, Walt Disney Entertainment, the place he’ll work intently with Walden throughout all enterprise models in her portfolio. Hunegs will lead 20th Animation and a brand new unscripted manufacturing unit, and can proceed to oversee enterprise affairs, manufacturing, casting and inclusion for the corporate.

As a part of the streamlining of studio operations, Disney will fold Touchstone Tv, beforehand identified as Fox 21 Tv Studios. Bert Salke, longtime head of that unit, will depart the corporate, transitioning right into a producer deal. Touchstone’s operations will fold into 20th.

Jonnie Davis will proceed to serve as president of studio ABC Signature. Tara Duncan will proceed in her position as president of Freeform and can construct out a brand new roster of creators of coloration who will develop content material throughout all Disney-owned platforms.

Carolyn Cassidy, who had served as president of 20th Tv, will grow to be exec VP of improvement on the studio. Touchstone Tv’s Jane Francis will grow to be exec VP of sequence at 20th. Each execs will report to Burke.

“This has been an awfully tough yr, to say the least, and I’m so grateful to you all for stepping up to meet problem after problem,” Walden wrote in an e-mail to employees. “Our business has been altered ceaselessly, and we’re reorganizing to place ourselves strongly for the longer term and create an excellent higher expertise for our inventive companions.”

The strikes come roughly three weeks after Walden’s boss Peter Rice introduced a reorganization of his Disney Normal Entertainment Content material division, one which included Shannon Ryan taking oversight of publicity and advertising as president, content material advertising, Hulu and common leisure. These strikes had been half of a bigger and ongoing restructuring at Disney within the wake of Bob Chapek’s appointment to succeed longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Rice mentioned in an announcement, ““Dana is a corridor of fame tv government main an all-star crew of one of the best and brightest inventive leaders in Hollywood. This new group underneath Dana will enable us to compete amidst a reworking business by attracting one of the best expertise, encouraging inventive threat and facilitating the creation of groundbreaking sequence.”

Learn the complete memo from Walden to employees under:

Pricey Group,

In a number of moments we shall be asserting modifications to the enterprise models underneath my purview. This has been an awfully tough yr, to say the least, and I’m so grateful to you all for stepping up to meet problem after problem. Our business has been altered ceaselessly, and we’re reorganizing to place ourselves strongly for the longer term and create an excellent higher expertise for our inventive companions.

The modifications introduced at the moment observe the latest reorganization at The Walt Disney Firm, which was designed to speed up development in its direct-to-consumer companies. As a part of that plan, the Firm separated content material creation from distribution and commercialization. Our position is to provide breakthrough unique content material to Disney’s best-in-class streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu, linear networks and third-party platforms; and to select the unique content material that can gasoline the Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment and Freeform programming slates.

I’m very fortunate to be working with a gaggle of leaders who’re each gifted executives, and caring and compassionate individuals. All through the planning for at the moment’s announcement, we spent numerous hours evaluating one of the best construction for our companies and our groups. We imagine that’s what we have now achieved. And, our new simplified construction will facilitate readability of obligations and stronger partnerships with our gifted colleagues inside Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Right here is how we’re evolving our group:

Disney Tv Studios shall be consolidated into two studio groups led by Karey Burke and Jonnie Davis.

Karey will transfer over from her position as President of ABC Entertainment and grow to be the President of 20th Tv, reporting to me. As a part of this restructure, the Touchstone Tv banner will sundown and its operations shall be rolled into 20th Tv. Working with Karey on the newly expanded studio, Carolyn Cassidy will serve as Govt Vice President, Improvement; and Jane Francis strikes from Touchstone Tv to grow to be Govt Vice President, Sequence.

Jonnie will proceed as President of ABC Signature, however will now report immediately to me.

Bert Salke will transition from President of Touchstone Tv to a brand new multi-year total producing cope with Disney Tv Studios.

Tara Duncan will proceed as President of Freeform and shall be liable for constructing a roster of various creators to develop sequence throughout all platforms.

Craig Erwich will proceed main the Hulu Originals crew and can moreover assume obligations beforehand held by Karey Burke at ABC Entertainment. He’ll now serve as President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

Craig Hunegs will transfer from his position as President of Disney Tv Studios to President of Entertainment for Walt Disney Tv, working with me throughout all areas. He’ll lead newly centralized Enterprise Affairs, Manufacturing, Casting and Inventive Expertise Improvement & Inclusion groups. He’ll additionally oversee 20th Animation and a newly fashioned manufacturing unit for Unscripted Programming.

And as beforehand introduced, Shannon Ryan will serve as President, Content material Advertising, Hulu and Normal Entertainment, managing the inventive advertising, publicity, media planning, occasions, expertise relations and awards technique for all of the programming created throughout our group.

The discharge under additional particulars our new construction.

These are distinctive inventive leaders who’ve robust relationships all through our business and have already completed a lot. I’m sure they may proceed to foster an surroundings the place creators, showrunners, producers, administrators and expertise can do their best possible work, and I’m assured that their management will encourage all of you to do the identical.

I do know there’s discomfort with change, however I’m optimistic about our future and am trying ahead to working with you as we embark on this new chapter collectively.

With gratitude,

Dana