Dana White After Jake Paul’s KO Prediction

Las Vegas- Dana White turns out unfazed by means of contemporary threatening feedback from YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul.

Following the realization of UFC on ESPN 30 on the UFC Apex, White was once requested about Paul’s contemporary remark that if he bumped into White, their feud would finish with Paul”knock him out.”



The proposal that is sensible to the UFC president who poked a laugh at Paul’s boxing fighters, together with post-UFC profession athletes Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

“It in fact is sensible,” White instructed MMA Junkie all through the UFC on ESPN 30 post-fight press convention. “I’m 52 years previous. I’m within the age bracket of men he’s combating so yeah, I may just see he sought after to combat me. It’s the whole thing he’s combating towards 50-year-olds.”

White stated he doesn’t take Paul’s danger all that critically — no less than no longer sufficient to arrange felony papers. As along with his combatants, White expects “imply issues” to be stated within the martial arts global, even if it’s geared toward him.

“Let me let you know one thing,” White stated. “Get in line. There’s numerous individuals who need to assault me. Get in line. It’s an extended line, buddy. You’re going to attend. No, I don’t care. That is the industry we’re in I additionally say it always concerning the combatants. We’re no longer within the industry of great folks. It is a very imply factor. I additionally say a large number of imply issues about folks. It’s simply a part of this recreation. It’s already just right.”

The Again-and-forth is the overall bankruptcy within the Paul and White saga. Whilst White has lengthy stated he isn’t enthusiastic about doing industry with Paul, the YouTuber grew to become boxer has remained relentless in his prodding. He’s continuously seeking to prank the UFC president whilst citing the problem of paying combatants.

Paul, 24, will face former UFC welterweight champion Woodley in Cleveland on Sunday because the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view. He’s going to attempt to advance to 4-0 as a qualified boxer towards Woodley, a qualified boxing debutant.

UFC on ESPN 30 came about on Saturday on the UFC Apex. The cardboard aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

