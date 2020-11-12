Danai Gurira to Play Pioneering Politician Shirley Chisholm in Movie

The story of the primary Black congresswoman is heading to the large display screen.

Danai Gurira will star in “The Preventing Shirley Chisholm,” portraying the titular political trailblazer in a narrative that follows Chisholm’s historic 1972 presidential run.

Cherien Dabis will direct the movie, from a script written by Adam Countee. Stephanie Allain will produce by way of her Homegrown Footage banner, with Gabrielle Ebron as an government producer.

Although Gurira will play Chisholm, the film shouldn’t be a biopic, as an alternative centered extra centrally on the marketing campaign and the way “the Chisholm Path was populated by younger individuals who sought social and political change throughout one of the turbulent occasions in American historical past.” On the time, Chisholm had already made historical past as the primary Black congresswoman, and in accordance to an outline of the piece, “acknowledged that she may make actual change by difficult the established order by way of her efforts to acquire sufficient delegates to converse for the folks on the Democratic Conference.”

“The Preventing Shirley Chisholm” was beforehand arrange at Amazon Studios with Viola Davis connected to star and produce underneath her JuVee Productions banner. In September, Uzo Aduba gained an Emmy for portraying the political icon in the FX miniseries “Mrs. America.”

UTA Impartial Movie Group packaged the mission, and UTA represents Allain, Dabis, Countee and Gurira. Gurira, who can be set to star in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel is managed by James Suskin. Allain is managed by Brian Dobbins. Dabis is represented by Rosalie Swedlin at Nameless Content material.