Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in Disney + ‘s Black Panther collection

Danai Gurira remains in Wakanda. The actress will reprise her function as Okoye in each the serie by-product de Black Panther de Disney Plus, as within the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Without end o Black Panther 2.

In step with The Hollywood Reporter, Gurira has signed an settlement that may permit her to reprise Normal Dora Milaje. Gurira has performed Okoye within the first Black Panther film, in addition to Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Endgame. Sooner than the UCM, Danai Gurira was once best possible recognized for her function as Michonne on The Strolling Lifeless.

We nonetheless would not have main points at the plot of the Black Panther by-product collection or the Black Panther 2 film. We do know that Ryan Coogler, director of the primary movie, is related to each initiativesWill write and direct the movie’s sequel and bring the tv collection for Disney Plus.

There was a lot hypothesis concerning the course Black Panther 2 might take after Chadwick Boseman, who performed T’Challa, cross away in 2020 because of headaches with colon most cancers.

Surprise has many times mentioned that it’ll no longer retrieve the picture of Chadwick Boseman the usage of a virtual double, nor will it go back to incarnate T’Challa. The nature will relaxation with the actor. Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o mentioned that Coogler has “revamped” the sequel to turn all imaginable recognize to Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Without end and the Disney Plus collection can be a part of Segment 4 of the MCU along side movies like The Eternals and Shang-Chi.