Dance, jokes and one that went viral: Carlo Ancelotti’s show at the celebrations for a new Real Madrid title

Ancelotti in pure celebration after winning the league title in Spain. The DT was the attraction in the merengue celebration

His seriousness and the order that characterize Carlo Ancelotti left out of the festivities Real Madrid After winning his 35th title in The Spanish League, star who arrived thanks to the 4-0 win against Espanyol in Barcelona. The celebrations began in front of their fans, on the playing field of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. There the DT took a stellar role and began to show his joy in a way that was rarely seen.

First, when the former midfielder wanted to put on the shirt that honored the new conquest, his players lifted him up and shouted, which generated a standing ovation from the merengue public. Ancelotti broke down and seemed to be on a birthday in which he unleashed all his joy.

Later the festivities continued on the bus with the typical parade through the streets of the city and on the roof Carletto redoubled the bet and made Karim Benzema the well-known joke of touching one of the shoulders and surprising the other side. He looked at the French striker with a smile and they joined in a hug.

Smoking a cigar and some of his directed (@vinijr)

But Ancelotti went for more and when the music began to play he began to dance and his companion in the choreography was Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian attacker who is ending a great season being one of the most unbalanced players on his team. He received the confidence of the Italian coach and is one of the key players with his speed and dribbling down the left wing. The player uploaded a photo on his social networks in which the DT is seen smoking a cigar. And it went viral.

After circulating through the streets of the capital, the Madrid squad arrived at Plaza de Cibeles, the emblematic meeting place for celebrating the achievements of the local teams and the Spanish team. There he took the microphone and let out the cry of “thank you Madrid”, which drove the thousands of fans who came crazy.

Ancelotti achieved a record: won the title in the five major leagues in Europe: Milan in Serie A (2004), Chelsea in the Premier (2010), PSG in Ligue 1 (2013), Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (2017) and Real Madrid in La Liga (2022), a team with which He also won the Champions League and the Club World Cup in 2014, merits that he also achieved with Milan in 2007.

“The only one with the 5 major leagues,” reads the inscription on Ancelotti’s (@realmadrid) shirt.

The Italian began directing in the 1995/1996 season when he was in charge of Reggiana and achieved a total of 22 titles in his campaign like “Mister”, which made him one of the best coaches in the world.

He has a special relationship with Real Madrid due to the titles he won in his previous stage at the club, at a time when they had to face one of the most powerful Barcelona in history with Lionel Messi at the helm. After two seasons at Everton in England he returned to the White House and again won a championship.

But this 35th star in La Liga served as a preview for the most important thing on the horizon for Merengue: the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City, with whom they lost 4-3 in England and will seek to move on to decisive match.

KEEP READING

Mauricio Pochettino defended Lionel Messi from criticism and compared him to Maradona: “Judging him in this way is totally unfair”

The spectacular sweep and recovery of Cuti Romero in one of the goals that gave Tottenham the victory over Leicester

Surprise in world football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play together next season