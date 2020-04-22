‘Dance Mothers’ Virtual Competition to Launch Amid Coronavirus- EXCLUSIVE – Variety

Lifetime has greenlit a brand new “Dance Mothers” collection, subtitled “Abby’s Virtual Dance Off,” Variety has realized solely.

The cabler and Abby Lee Miller are inviting dancers from throughout the nation to submit their finest strikes to see who has what it takes to be dubbed “The Abby Dancer” on this new 12-episode collection premiering this summer season.

Creativity is inspired, whether or not it comes to fancy footwork or an fascinating at-home backdrop. As Lifetime places it, “a hip-hop routine within the kitchen or a ballet recital within the yard — something goes!”

“I see everyone on the market, dancing of their dwelling rooms,” Miller mentioned within the collection announcement video, which you’ll watch above. “Effectively, submit to ‘Abby’s Virtual Dance Off’ on Lifetime!’

Chosen movies will then be proven in every episode, with Miller critiquing every self-submitted efficiency and in the end Skyping with the winner to reveal whose routine earned her highest accolade.

“Greater than ever, our audiences want these acquainted faces they love, and with the explosion of individuals filming their dance strikes to be shared, ‘Abby’s Virtual Dance Off’ offers us the chance to deliver a few of the most proficient dancers to the forefront on tv,” mentioned Gena McCarthy, government vp, unscripted growth and programming, Lifetime and head of programming, FYI.

“Dance Mothers: Abby’s Virtual Dance Off” is produced by the Six West Media group in affiliation with Mom Media Group and No Extra Tears. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Allie Breslin function government producers for Six West Media. Gena McCarthy and Kim Chessler function government producers for Lifetime.

Submissions for “Dance Mothers: Abby’s Virtual Dance Off” are actually open on a specially-dedicated casting web site.