Danchigai Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Danchigai is one of these ecchi-comedy programmes that leaves fans speechless. The funny elements in this short-format series may lift anyone’s spirits. However, due to inadequate support, the programme was cancelled after just 12 episodes.

Many fans are still calling for the continuation of the series, however. Kazusa Yoneda is the author and illustrator of the Japanese comic manga series Danchigai, which has four panels.

It appeared from June 2011 until September 2021 in Manga 4-Koma Palette, a seinen manga magazine by Ichijinsha. The series was animated in 2015 and aired from July to September.

An anime series inspired by the manga was directed by Hiroshi Kimura, with the animation being handled by Creators in Pack, the production by Dream Creation, and the audio being handled by Dax Production.

Eriko It was in charge of character design, while Masakatsu Oomuro was in charge of the audio of the programme. The show’s four female protagonists each have a unique theme tune.

Satomi Akesaka sings Early Morning, followed by Mikako Komatsu on Let’s Enjoy a Good Day, Sora Tokui on Gently Mischief, and Sayaka Horino on Princess Durandal.

From July 10 to September 25, 2015, TV Saitama, KBS, Sun TV, AT-X, and TVK aired the 12-part series, each lasted five minutes each.

Crunchyroll broadcasts the show globally, with the exception of Japan. On September 18, 2015, it became released on Blu-ray in Japan.

With the exception of his mother’s absence and the fact that he lives in an apartment alongside his four sisters, Haruki Nakano has a typical high school existence.

Haruki encounters a variety of difficulties since he is forced to live with four females. Life in Danchigai is never dull—we go grocery shopping, watch frightening films and even practise kissing!

Danchigai Season 2 Release Date

Therefore, everything suggests that Danchigai Season 2 may not see the resumption of the programme. The creators of the popular series “Creators in the Pack” have delayed great shows before.

Ojisan to Marshmallow is another much awaited series that is awaiting a sequel. A new version of the Danchigai may be released by the conclusion of 2023, however, if all goes according to plan and the developers change their minds.

Danchigai Season 2 Cast

Atsushi Abe as Haruki Nakano

Satomi Akesaka as Mutsuki Nakano

Mikako Komatsu as Yayoi Nakano

Sora Tokui as Uzuki Nakano

Sayaka Horino as Satsuki Nakano

Danchigai Season 2 Trailer

Danchigai Season 2 Plot

Haruki Nakano has a conventional high school existence, with the exception of the fact therefore his mother was away at college while he shares a flat with his four sisters.

The eldest, Mutsuki, is renowned for napping on his bed, while junior high schooler Yayoi is renowned for beating him if anything negative happens.

Uzuki and Satsuki, the youngest children, are elementary school twins who like to tease their elder siblings.

Haruki and Yayoi both catch the twins spying on them. The two discover that their homework assignment requires them to write about their family. Mutsuki is sound asleep as Haruki enters his house.

She immediately assumes her usual formal demeanour when Yayoi when the twins arrive. When he finds her relaxing in his room once again after taking a bath, he regrets the fact that he is one of the few with whom she acts carelessly.

Being imprisoned in a house with four females causes Haruki a lot of problems. This series is pretty entertaining since it combines grocery shopping with viewing scary movies and rehearsing kissing.

Yayoi walks into Haruki’s room and requests that they play a game, which at first worries Haruki since she is not normally that amiable. But when he chooses a game to them to play, she passes asleep on his bed.

Yayoi says she wants to rest in his room, but Haruki takes her back with her bed out of worry that she develops a fever. The twins drag him to the toilet before he can use the loo and make him watch them flush.

Later, they said it was a prank. When Haruki eventually goes into his room, he finds Mutsuki dozing off on his bed.

The others show up shortly after and say they would all want to spend their evening in his room.

As he considers each member from his family and the good experiences he has experienced with them, Haruki learns that his room is filled with people and he has no space to sleep.

That night, they watched a terrible movie, as was later discovered, so they all sleep in his room.

With exactly the same episode that the day before in his life, the first season came to a conclusion, but Haruki didn’t get a happy ending.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Danchigai Season 2 in order to see his story come to a happy finish.

The creators of Danchigai Season 2 haven’t released any updates in six years. It is only the creator’s subtly worded manner of announcing the series’ discontinuation.

The official website for the series was also taken down, which offended the fans. On television, Danchigai’s first season was a big hit. It is ranked 1602nd in terms of popularity and has a rating of 6.52 from 48k MAL group members.