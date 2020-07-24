Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: All the rumours and potential contestants

It might solely be July, however Dancing On Ice followers are already speculating as to which celebs will seem on the ice skating competitors’s 2021 sequence.

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the long-running leisure present is reportedly set to begin filming in January, with rumours flying about which well-known faces will be a part of the upcoming sequence’ line-up.

Right here’s every thing you might want to learn about the celebrities rumoured to be participating subsequent 12 months.

Sally Dyvenor

Coronation Road actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s attainable we might even see her on the ice subsequent 12 months.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) participating in the 2020 sequence.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

The Completely happy Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a stunning decide for Dancing on Ice after proving in style on Movie star Gogglebox this 12 months.

The maracas maestro advised RadioTimes.com this month that he “definitely wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so provided that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Denise van Outen

One other well-known face recent from Movie star Gogglebox, Denise van Outen has additionally been noticed at Dancing On Ice auditions.

The actress, who competed on The Masked Singer UK earlier this 12 months, has appeared in West Finish productions of Chicago and the 2012 sequence of Strictly Come Dancing, so her dancing talents will surely make her a shoe-in for the ITV skating present.

Luke Trotman

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing talents with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks as if the good match for the ITV competitors.

He can be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle participating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV relationship present up for consideration.

The A&E physician sometimes seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be concerned with showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She can be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz may make Dancing On Ice herstory by turning into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first sequence of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Movie star MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Movie star. Dancing On Ice looks as if the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality sequence journey.

Samantha Giles

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can be rumoured to be concerned with showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest identified for enjoying Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, can be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 sequence.

Carly Stenson

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Finest identified for enjoying Steph Cunningham on the Channel four sequence, Stenson can be the first Hollyoaks star to seem on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Largest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane participating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be concerned with the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, lately appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Dangerous Schooling and Cardinal Burns.

