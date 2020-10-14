Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up | Confirmed celebrity contestants

We would nonetheless be in 2020, however ITV are already getting us excited for the brand new collection of Dancing on Ice.

The collection, hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, is predicted to start out filming in January, and we already know which celebs will probably be gliding onto the ice.

A few of their skilled skating companions have already been introduced, too.

So, as we for the brand new collection to start out, let’s get acquainted with the 2021 contestants.

From a rapper, two Olympians and a actuality TV star, right here’s your collection 13 skaters.

Meet your Dancing On Ice class of 2021! ⛸???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/19f6e0Oetf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2020

Rufus Hound

Actor and comic Rufus Hound was confirmed because the twelfth contestant for Dancing on Ice, finishing the line-up for the 2021 collection.

Asserting the information on Martin and Roman’s Sunday Finest, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the cash. I don’t know when you’ve heard however about six months in the past this international pandemic hit and made nearly all the things I’ve ever completed to earn a pound observe disappear! And so this level has arrived they usually stated, ‘We’ll pay you,’ and I stated, ‘Are you aware one thing? I like ice skating!”

He went on to say: “Coaching begins in a few weeks. I’ve spent the final 20 years within the pub primarily!”

We want you the most effective of luck, Rufus! (Sounds such as you would possibly want it.)

ITV

Billie Faiers

Actuality TV star Billie Faiers will probably be gliding onto the ice when the present returns subsequent 12 months.

Talking of the information, she stated:”My youngsters are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good they usually’ll be loving it and never embarrassed!”

Billie is greatest identified for starring in ITVBe’s The Solely Method is Essex and The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers.

She is a mum to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, together with her husband Greg Shepherd.

This yummy mummy is buying and selling playdates for skates! See you on the ice @BillieFaiers ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LkzQTE37Lk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2020

Woman Leshurr

ITV Studios

Musician and rapper Woman Leshurr will probably be bringing her freestyling expertise to the rink as she’s the newest celebrity to hitch Dancing on Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 30-year-old, greatest identified for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Consider You, introduced the information on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Range’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She stated: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve acquired myself in for however everybody is aware of me to be that individual to only throw myself in on the deep finish and I simply wing it a number of the time.”

She added, “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve at all times needed to ice skate so what’s higher than doing it in entrance of tens of millions of individuals. I’m trying ahead to having a brand new talent, [skating] backwards and simply displaying off in entrance of my associates.”

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

One other celeb becoming a member of the Dancing on Ice line-up has been revealed and it’s… Rebekah Vardy.

The 38-year-old mannequin and TV character, who’s married to Leicester Metropolis footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be collaborating within the contest on twenty ninth September.

On her involvement within the present she stated, “I’m so prepared for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown will probably be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

ITV

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell joins the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to verify the information that they’d each be collaborating within the new collection.

He stated: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I do know you may dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing expertise went so far as “dancing on tables, carrying ski boots in après ski. It’s not sleek and chic”.

Seems like he would possibly need to brush up on these expertise earlier than he hits the ice subsequent 12 months!

Colin Jackson

ITV

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his trainers for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports activities background will assist him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can perform a little little bit of skating. I believe with sport in itself you’ve definitely acquired a little bit of steadiness and that will probably be transferable on this circumstance. How a lot dancing we’ll do, who is aware of?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does realize it’s known as Dancing on Ice proper…

Sonny Jay

ITV

DJ sonny Jay will probably be swapping the DJ sales space for the ice when the ITV present returns.

Followers will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Present, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the information, he instructed his co-stars on September twenty fifth: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know the way I stored it a secret.”

And Kemp appears to consider his pal may need what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We have been speaking about it..we’ve been speaking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Transfer them apart, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Sounds just like the strain’s on!

Jason Donavon

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The previous Neighbours actor will probably be stepping onto the ice subsequent 12 months.

Talking about his thrilling information, Donovan – who rose to fame by taking part in Scott Robinson on the cleaning soap – stated: “The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m collaborating in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve at all times cherished my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as effectively! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and convey a giant smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

ITV

Skating her manner onto the ice subsequent 12 months is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who’s greatest identified for taking part in Kate Connor on the lengthy working cleaning soap – was introduced because the fourth celeb to join skating present.

Talking on the Lorraine present, Brooks stated: “I’m so excited! I needed to meet with the group, they needed to see me on the ice and there was a coach to evaluation the fundamentals.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

Partnered with: Matt Evers

TV character Denise Van Outen will probably be displaying off her dancing expertise on the ice come 2021.

The information was revealed on an episode of Unfastened Girls, as Linda Robson unintentionally blurted it out.

However, Denise was completely satisfied the cat was lastly out the bag, saying: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform individuals as a result of I’ve actually stored this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was introduced because the second celeb to hitch the DOI line up.

Talking of his signing, the 18-year-old stated: “I’m so excited to be taught one thing new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is greatest identified for taking part in Jacob Gallagher on the ITV cleaning soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

ITV

The musician and TV presenter grew to become the primary celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns within the New 12 months.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who received’t be holding the coats by the facet of the rink anymore!My women have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve at all times been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I need to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and take a look at for a bum like Jlo.”

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You may also take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.