Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

Christmas is barely round the nook, after which earlier than it, a complete bunch of celebrities will skate onto the ice for a model new collection of Dancing on Ice!

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the long-running leisure present is reportedly set to start out filming in January, with rumours flying about which well-known faces will be part of the upcoming collection’ line-up.

One celeb has already been confirmed for the 13th collection, and extra are anticipated to be introduced very quickly.

So, who’ll be looping, flipping and leaping after they hit the ice subsequent 12 months? Right here’s every thing you want know.

Confirmed

Mylene Klass

The musician and TV presenter grew to become the first superstar confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New 12 months.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who received’t be holding the coats by the facet of the rink anymore!My ladies have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve at all times been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I need to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and check out for a bum like Jlo.”

Rumoured

Sally Dyvenor

Coronation Avenue actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s potential we may even see her on the ice subsequent 12 months.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) participating in the 2020 collection.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

The Glad Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a stunning choose for Dancing on Ice after proving well-liked on Superstar Gogglebox this 12 months.

The maracas maestro instructed RadioTimes.com this month that he “actually wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so on condition that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Denise van Outen

One other well-known face recent from Superstar Gogglebox, Denise van Outen has additionally been noticed at Dancing On Ice auditions.

The actress, who competed on The Masked Singer UK earlier this 12 months, has appeared in West Finish productions of Chicago and the 2012 collection of Strictly Come Dancing, so her dancing skills would definitely make her a shoe-in for the ITV skating present.

Luke Trotman

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing skills with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks as if the excellent match for the ITV competitors.

He could be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can also be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle participating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV relationship present up for consideration.

The A&E physician often seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be concerned with showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She could be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz may make Dancing On Ice herstory by turning into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first collection of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Superstar MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Superstar. Dancing On Ice looks as if the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality collection journey.

Samantha Giles

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can also be rumoured to be concerned with showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest recognized for taking part in Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, could be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who received the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 collection.

Carly Stenson

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Greatest recognized for taking part in Steph Cunningham on the Channel four collection, Stenson could be the first Hollyoaks star to look on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can also be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who received musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Greatest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane participating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be concerned with the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, lately appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Unhealthy Training and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021.