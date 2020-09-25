Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

It gained’t be lengthy earlier than we see a brand new line-up of celebs looping, flipping, and gliding onto the slippery flooring, as Dancing on Ice returns for a brand new collection subsequent 12 months.

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the ITV skating present is reportedly set to start out filming in January.

And 6 celebrities have already been confirmed for the present, with extra rumours spiralling about who’ll be becoming a member of them on the ice.

So who’ll be lacing up their skates and stepping onto the ice?

Learn on for all you might want to learn about the confirmed Dancing on Ice 2021 contestants, as nicely others stated to be participating.

Sonny Jay

DJ sonny Jay can be swapping the DJ sales space for the ice when the ITV present returns.

Followers will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Present, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the information, he advised his co-stars on September twenty fifth: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t understand how I stored it a secret.”

And Kemp appears to consider his pal may need what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We had been speaking about it..we’ve been speaking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Transfer them apart, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Seems like the strain’s on!

Jason Donavon

The previous Neighbours actor can be stepping onto the ice subsequent 12 months.

Talking about his thrilling information, Donovan – who rose to fame by enjoying Scott Robinson on the cleaning soap – stated: “The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m participating in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve all the time beloved my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as nicely! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and produce an enormous smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

Skating her manner onto the ice subsequent 12 months is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who’s finest recognized for taking part in Kate Connor on the lengthy working cleaning soap – was introduced as the fourth celeb to join skating present.

Talking on the Lorraine present, Brooks stated: “I’m so excited! I needed to meet with the workforce, they needed to see me on the ice and there was a coach to overview the fundamentals.

Denise Van Outen

TV character Denise Van Outen can be displaying off her dancing abilities on the ice come 2021.

The information was revealed on an episode of Unfastened Ladies, as Linda Robson by chance blurted it out.

Nonetheless, Denise was glad the cat was lastly out the bag, saying: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform individuals as a result of I’ve actually stored this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was introduced as the second celeb to hitch the DOI line up.

Talking of his signing, the 18-year-old stated: “I’m so excited to be taught one thing new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is finest recognized for taking part in Jacob Gallagher on the ITV cleaning soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

The musician and TV presenter grew to become the first celeb confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New 12 months.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who gained’t be holding the coats by the aspect of the rink anymore!My women have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve all the time been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I need to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and check out for a bum like Jlo.”

Sally Dyvenor

Coronation Avenue actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s attainable we might even see her on the ice subsequent 12 months.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) participating in the 2020 collection.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

The Blissful Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a stunning decide for Dancing on Ice after proving well-liked on Movie star Gogglebox this 12 months.

The maracas maestro advised RadioTimes.com this month that he “actually wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so on condition that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Luke Trotman

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing skills with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks as if the excellent match for the ITV competitors.

He could be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle participating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in the direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV courting present up for consideration.

The A&E physician often seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be inquisitive about showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She could be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz may make Dancing On Ice herstory by changing into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first collection of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Movie star MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Movie star. Dancing On Ice looks as if the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality collection journey.

Samantha Giles

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can be rumoured to be inquisitive about showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest recognized for taking part in Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, could be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 collection.

Carly Stenson

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Finest recognized for taking part in Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 collection, Stenson could be the first Hollyoaks star to look on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Largest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane participating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be inquisitive about the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, lately appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Unhealthy Schooling and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021.